LA CENTER
With 7:29 left in the fourth quarter of Ballard Memorial’s game at Dawson Springs last Saturday, senior Madison Calvin made a free throw to convert an and-1. And then the buzzer sounded, stopping play for head coach Tim Adams to make an announcement to those in attendance.
“Ladies and gentlemen, if I could get your attention for just a moment. With that free throw, No. 4, Madison Calvin, is now the leading scorer in Ballard Memorial basketball history,” Adams told the crowd.
Loud cheers and applause accompanied Adams’ announcement, and Calvin was immediately embraced by her teammates on the court in celebration. She had officially broken Leah Shelley’s program record of 1,883 career points.
“I went through a lot this year to be the all-time scorer, so I’m just really proud,” Calvin told The Sun on Monday, reflecting on her accomplishment. “There’s so much history behind all of it, and for me to be the No. 1 scorer is amazing.”
She later admitted that the historic nature of her feat hadn’t quite sunk in yet.
“I’m still kind of blown away by the fact that I got it. I was in shock the other day when I got it, and it’s still setting in,” she said. “It’s still so amazing to me, and I’m not sure that it will sink in for a few days.”
Adams was glad to see all of Calvin’s hard work pay off with her achieving what had been an unspoken goal.
“She and I have had conversations throughout the year about it, and I knew it was a goal of hers without her saying it. And when you get an individual that has worked so hard that gets so close to a goal, you want to do everything you can to help them achieve it,” he said. “It’s evidence of a lot of hard work, and when you put all that time, effort and energy in, good things happen. I’m very proud of her.”
Calvin is now the all-time leading scorer in the school’s basketball history — both boys and girls — putting her among the greatest student-athletes to have attended Ballard Memorial.
“There have been a lot of really good players over the course of time and a lot of players who have scored a lot of points. So for her to be on top of that not only on the girls’ side but also on the boys’ side as well is an accomplishment that will stick,” Adams said.
Calvin entered that record-setting week 134 points shy of Shelley’s record with five games left in the regular season. That meant she needed to average nearly 27 points per game to get there. She ended up blowing well past that number, averaging 38 points per game over the Lady Bombers’ final five contests during which they went 4-1.
“I went in and talked to somebody, and I said, ‘Well, I’ve got to go off this week. I have to give it my all,’ ” she said. “I gave it everything I could, and it just fell into place for me.”
She opened that week with a double-double of 32 points and 14 rebounds in a win over St. Mary on Monday and followed that with 37 points and nine rebounds in a loss to Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. In the latter game, she had the distinction of scoring all 18 of her team’s second-quarter points.
“I hadn’t played that good in a while, and Tuesday I showed up and played really hard,” she said.
Adams also saw a renewed focus from Calvin in that game.
“Maybe for the last week or two, she wasn’t playing as good as she had been. That’s funny to say because she was still playing really well. But she wasn’t playing as well as she had been, and she really hit her stride on Tuesday,” he said. “In the second quarter against Tilghman, she competed really hard and took the game over to keep us in it. And she did the same thing on Friday and Saturday when we needed her in close games.”
The Lady Bombers played Christian Fellowship School that Friday, and Calvin posted 36 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists against the same Lady Eagle squad she scored a career-high 56 against earlier in the season.
That performance put Calvin 30 points from breaking Shelley’s scoring record, and she did just that in the ensuing game at Dawson Springs. She finished with a stat line of 49 points, 15 rebounds and six steals, getting her 1,884th career point in the process on that and-1 early in the fourth quarter. She didn’t know that it was that particular basket that did it for her, though.
“I made my free throw and ran down the court, and I saw Coach Adams go to the meeting area (scorer’s table), and I was kind of confused,” she said. “Then he started talking, and I almost started tearing up because I knew I finally did it. To feel all the hard work finally pay off and to know you finally did it was really amazing.”
While it’s always ideal to achieve milestones in front of a home crowd, Calvin and Adams appreciated the graciousness of the Lady Panthers and their fans for allowing them to pause the game to recognize the achievement.
“Dawson Springs was very gracious. They were more than willing to do it for her. They understood the special time that it was for her,” Adams said. “In this business, we’re really all about the kids, and I appreciate them taking the time to make Mady feel special to have that time for her.”
But the Lady Bombers couldn’t afford to get caught up in the moment in what was a tightly contested game. Dawson Springs had taken a one-point lead on a 3-point shot, and that’s when Calvin took over to carry her team to victory. Feeling relieved to have the record behind her, the senior finished with 22 fourth-quarter points in the nine-point win.
“After I got my points that I needed to break the record, I went into go mode,” she said. “I was really wanting to win that game, so I just took it in my hands. I felt like I needed to step up and be a player and help my team win.”
Adams said he could see Calvin’s demeanor change late in that game.
“It was a different level at that moment. You could see it in her eyes,” he said. “She just took over and carried us to the win.”
She followed that up with 36 more points in a win at St. Mary in the Lady Bombers’ regular-season finale this past Monday. She entered this weekend’s district tournament with 1,939 career points.
Adams said he’s spent some time reflecting on how fortunate he’s been to coach the Lady Bombers’ top two all-time leading scorers in Calvin and Shelley. Calvin, however, is leaving the reflecting for the offseason.
“I’ve just tried to soak up every little bit that I can and enjoy it while it lasts,” she said. “I’m sad that this is my last year, but I’ve had a great year. I’m just really blessed that I got the opportunity to play for Coach Adams and play with my teammates.”
No matter how this season ends for the Lady Bombers, Calvin will always be remembered as a “special talent,” Adams said.
“This (achievement) is the result of her working really hard on her skill level and matching that together with what she’s always been, which is someone who plays as hard as she can,” he said. “When you put a great talent with competing really hard, you start to get the results that she’s getting, which have been incredible.”
