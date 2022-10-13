Calvert City Pickleball players went to Milan, TN to participate in the City of Milan Fall Pickleball Fest on Oct. 7-9.
This was their inaugural tournament at their new Pickleball complex built this year. They ran a first-rate tournament, hosting 161 entries competing on nine courts.
A total of 23 players from Western KY brought home 18 medals, four gold, 10 silver and four bronze. Friday night’s events opened with 2.5 Division Mixed Doubles play. Saturday’s events included 2.5 — 4.0 Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles and Sunday was 3.0-4.0 Mixed Doubles. The Women’s Doubles 4.0 teams placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd. The Men’s Doubles 4.0 division was one of the strongest divisions the players have faced.
Several of the newer players wanting the tournament experience participated in this tournament and played well and won medals.
Kayla Travis and Chris Operle — 4.0 Women’s Doubles
Chris Operle and Jacob Hill — 3.5 Mixed Doubles
Marvin Travis and Jacob Hill — 4.0 Men’s Doubles
Allie Gold and Julie Wigger — 4.0 Women’s Doubles
Leigh Toby ad Dax Myhand — 4.0 Mixed Doubles
Joe Venice and David McGary — 3.0 Men’s Doubles
Anette Nimmo and Kasey Miller — 2.5 Women’s Doubles
Jenny Travis and Leigh Toby — 4.0 Women’s Doubles
Joe Venice and Rachel Stewart — 3.0 Mixed Doubles
Other participants included:
Marcia Combs, Harvey Fischer, Sam Gold, Peter John, David McGary, Rickie Nimmo, Becky Oakley, Mike Omar, Debbie Ray, Ronnie Ray, Donald Reynolds, Janice Thurmond.
