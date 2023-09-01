Calvert City Pickleball players made a great showing in Carbondale Illinois at the SALUKI Open Aug 25-27. The Calvert City women swept the 4.0/4.5 Women’s Doubles completion first, second and third.

The competition was tough. The weather was tough as well with high heat indexes on Friday and Saturday. Sunday there was a two hour rain delay which they handled well and got courts dry fast.

