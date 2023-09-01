Calvert City Pickleball players made a great showing in Carbondale Illinois at the SALUKI Open Aug 25-27. The Calvert City women swept the 4.0/4.5 Women’s Doubles completion first, second and third.
The competition was tough. The weather was tough as well with high heat indexes on Friday and Saturday. Sunday there was a two hour rain delay which they handled well and got courts dry fast.
Divisions ranged from 2.5-4.5 playing Singles, Men’s and Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. There were 215 players competing on 16 courts over three days, 38 players from far Western KY brought home 17 medals, nine Gold, two Silver and six Bronze medals.
Robbie Robertson and Brad Wilzbaher — 4.5 Men’s Doubles
Kayla Travis and Marvin Travis — 4.5 Mixed Doubles
Kayla Travis and Ashleigh Reeves — 4.0/4.5 Women’s Doubles
Brent Thompson and Todd Dotson — 4.0 Men’s Doubles
Leigh Toby and Dax Myhand — 4.0 Mixed Doubles
Ethan Rowton — 4.0 Men’s Singles
Jenny Travis and Leigh Toby — 4.0/4.5 Women’s Doubles
Jennifer Wilson and Rachel Stewart — 4.0/4.5 Women’s Doubles
Robbie Robertson — 4.0 Men’s Singles
Mackenzie Wilson and Steve Wilson — 3.0 Mixed Doubles
Bill Adkins — 3.0 Men’s Singles
Jennifer Wilson and Brent Thompson — 4th 4.0 Mixed Doubles
John Kollenberg and Taylor Myers — 4th 3.5 Men’s Doubles
Brigette Thompson and Shane Boudreaux — 5th 3.0 Mixed Doubles
Chad Hunt and Ruben Leal — 5th 3.5 Men’s Doubles
Jason Jones and Sam Gold — 5th 4.0 Men’s Doubles
Peter John — 5th 3.0 Men’s Singles
Jennifer Hudgin and Mackenzie Wilson — 5th 3.0 Women’s Doubles
Other participants included:
Kent Cadwell, Steve Shidal, Jason Williams, Regal Patel, Jacob Hill, Jacob Hudgin, Ree Greer, Allie Gold, Holly Locken, Joe Venice, Rick Grogan, Bryce Stewart
