The PPA Baird Wealth Management Open Pickleball tournament was held Sept. 8-11 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati Ohio. It was a four-day tournament with 853 entries.
There were divisions for Pro, Sr. Pro, and 3.0-5.0 divisions ranging from eight to 70+ years old.
Three players from western Kentucky competed, Dax Myhand, Joy Lentz, and Matt Langhi. Marshall County USAPA Co-Ambassadors, Darlene and Parvin Latta also attended.
“This was one of the biggest tournaments that our players have ever experienced,” Latta said.
Myhand and his partner, Haley Jamison, brought home Silver in 4.0 Mixed Doubles 19+. Dax and his partner, Mark Neighbors, brought home Bronze in 3.5 Men’s Doubles 50+. Joy Lentz and her partner brought home Bronze in 3.0 Mixed Doubles 70+. Matt Langhi won Bronze in 3.0 Men’s Singles 19+. Matt will be competing this weekend in the PPA Peachtree Classic in Atlanta GA in the Men’s 3.5 Singles 19+ Division.
Saturday players started at 8 a.m. With so many entries, and playing double elimination, final games weren’t over until 6 p.m. On Sunday, players battled through rain delays, with the tournament ultimately being called due to rain.
On the PPA Tour, all the Pro Gold Medal matches are held on Sunday’s on Center Court. While courts were being dried, spectators were able to watch some exciting Pro Gold Medal games on Center Court.
