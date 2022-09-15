Silver

Haley Jamison and Dax Myhand won silver in the 4.0 Mixed Doubles 19+ division over the weekend in the Baird PPA Tournament.

 Photo Provided

The PPA Baird Wealth Management Open Pickleball tournament was held Sept. 8-11 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati Ohio. It was a four-day tournament with 853 entries.

There were divisions for Pro, Sr. Pro, and 3.0-5.0 divisions ranging from eight to 70+ years old.

