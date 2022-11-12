Western Kentucky Pickleball players went to Owensboro, KY to participate in the River City Open on November 4-6 at Merchants Centre Court tennis facility.
There were 271 total players; 25 of whom were from the Western Kentucky area. Out of those 25 locals, 22 total medals were awarded, including eight gold, eight silver and six bronze.
Participants were from Paducah, McCracken County, Marshall County, Calloway County and Graves County.
Christine Operle/Trina Eaton +50 women’s 4.0
Marvin Travis/Kayla Travis mixed 4.0
Kayla Travis/Allie Gold women’s 3.5
Lisa Tack/Christian Capiz. Mixed 3.0
Jacob Hill/Marvin Travis men’s 4.0
Leigh Toby/Jenny Travis women’s 4.0
Jason Jones/Jenny Travis mixed 3.5
Joy Lentz/Jo Dodd women’s 3.0
Holly Locken/Michelle Hayden +50 women’s 4.0
Rhiannon Greer/Chad Winstead mixed 3.0
Jo Dodd/Joy Lentz women’s 3.0
Kent Cadwell and Richie Throgmorton took home bronze during a different event at Eiffel Tower Park on November 6 in Paris, TN which benefited a young women who is fighting cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.