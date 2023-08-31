A total of 41 shooters from all across Kentucky attended the 2023 State Skeet Shoot held at the Jefferson Gun Club in Brooks, Kentucky over the weekend. The Calvert City Gun Club almost made a clean sweep of the tournament. The results are as follows:
Doubles Winner — Dr. Kenneth Ford of Sharpe, KY 99/100. Runner Up — Jody Stevenson of Calvert City, KY 98/100
12g Winner — Dr. Kenneth Ford 100/100 who won the tie breaker shoot off with eight other shooters. Runner up — Les Lala of Louisville, KY 100/100
20g Winner — Joe Charles of Ashland, KY with 100/100. Runner Up — Barkley of Somerset Ky 100/100
28g Winner — Jody Stevenson 100/100. Runner Up — Gavin Stevenson of Calvert City, KY 100/100
410 Winner — Ryan Kitchen of Wittensville, KY 98/100. Runner Up — Gavin Stevenson 98/100
High Over All Winner — Gavin Stevenson 398/400. Runner Up — Jody Stevenson 396/400
High All Around (includes doubles) — Gavin Stevenson 495/500. Runner Up — Jody Stevenson 494/500
Jody and Gavin Stevenson swept all seven Two-Man Team events
