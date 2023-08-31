Skeet Shooting

The Calvert City Gun Club brought home plenty of hardware over the weekend as they dominated the 2023 State Skeet Shoot Championship in Brooks, KY over the weekend. Pictured from left to right; Jody Stevenson, Gavin Stevenson and Dr. Kenneth Ford with five of the seven event awards.

 Photo courtesy of Calvert City Gun Club

A total of 41 shooters from all across Kentucky attended the 2023 State Skeet Shoot held at the Jefferson Gun Club in Brooks, Kentucky over the weekend. The Calvert City Gun Club almost made a clean sweep of the tournament. The results are as follows:

Doubles Winner — Dr. Kenneth Ford of Sharpe, KY 99/100. Runner Up — Jody Stevenson of Calvert City, KY 98/100

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In