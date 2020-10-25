MURRAY — Calloway County senior Ainsley Smith moved to 7-0 in cross country meets this fall, as she paced the Lady Lakers to a Class 2A First Region team crown with her own individual title — finishing with a 20:35.79 in the 5K at Calloway County High School.
She topped three of her other teammates in Reese Settle, Bella Swain and Brooklyn Smith, who respectfully finished second, third and fourth off the lead.
Paducah Tilghman’s Madeline Strenge finished fifth, while fellow Lady Blue Tornado Alicia Durfee finished eighth.
For the boys, Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh carved out some history, when he won by 34 seconds with a 17:00.60.
According to WKDZ’s Scott Brown, Cavanaugh is the first Wildcat to win the Class 2A First Region cross country crown since 1987.
Paducah Tilghman senior Jake Taylor finished sixth overall, racing at an 18:11.93.
Top 10 Boys
1 Cavanaugh, Austin; 10; Trigg County; 17:00.60
2 Baker, Trevor; 11; Webster County; 17:34.89
3 Puckett, Daniel; 10; Calloway County; 17:45.81
4 Whitsell, Aidan; 10; Webster County; 18:05.26
5 West, Garrett; 10; Webster County; 18:06.58
6 Taylor, Jake; 12; Paducah Tilghman; 18:11.93
7 Cashion, Dominic; 10; Calloway County; 18:12.15
8 Wagoner, Layden; 10; Webster County; 18:38.09
9 Major, Vincent; 12; Webster County; 18:43.49
10 Roland, Ryan; 12; Webster County; 18:45.63
Top 10 Girls
1 Smith, Ainsley; 12; Calloway County; 20:35.79
2 Settle, Reese; 09; Calloway County; 22:18.88
3 Swain, Bella; 11; Calloway County; 22:26.38
4 Smith, Brooklyn; 08; Calloway County; 22:30.53
5 Strenge, Madeline; 12; Paducah Tilghman; 22:56.27
6 Powell, Reece; 10; Webster County; 23:04.02
7 Powell, Ryleigh; 10; Webster County; 23:37.69
8 Durfee, Alicia; 10; Paducah Tilghman; 23:50.54
9 Bush, Reese; 08; Trigg County; 24:00.86
10 Barbee, Dede; 12; Trigg County; 24:11.41
