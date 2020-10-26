Carson-1

Calloway County’s Elle Carson (center) tries to win a header against McCracken County during a 2020 regular season matchup at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. After scoring 28 goals with six assists, Carson has been named the First Region Player of the Year by a vote from local coaches.

 EDWARD MARLOWE | The Sun

Sunday afternoon, by a digital Zoom call, local coaches selected 33 players to accurately represent the First Region’s top talent for the 2020 season.

Calloway County senior forward Elle Carson earned the lead bill and was selected as the First Region “Player of the Year,” as the Lady Laker tallied 28 goals and six assists in just 13 games.

Of the 33 players, 12 of them are from the Paducah area.

2020 All Region 1 Teams2020 Region 1 Players of the Year

Elle Carson, Calloway (28 goals, six assists, 13 games)

First Team

Elle Carson, Calloway County

Ellie Carter, Graves (20 goals, eight assists, 14 assists, 14 games)

Whitley Watwood, Marshall County (defense, one goal, one assist, 15 games)

Olivia Bogaczyk, McCracken County (26 goals, five assists, 15 games)

Angela Gierhart, Murray (20 goals, 10 assists, 18 games)

Hillary Hollowell, McCracken County (10 goals, nine assists, 15 games)

Hailey Arnold, McCracken County (defense, one assist, 15 games)

Kelsey Crass, Marshall County (13 goals, six assists, 15 games)

Hannah Beth Elliott, Graves County (defense, one goal, one assist, 14 games)

Shelby Nickal, Paducah Tilghman (16 goals, 17 assists, 11 games)

GK: Karsyn Allard, McCracken County (56 saves, 14 goals allowed, four shutouts, 15 games)

Second Team

Kallen Fuller, Marshall County (10 goals, six assists, 14 games)

Peyton Lamb, Marshall County (eight goals, 15 games)

Chase Hill, Marshall County (defense, 15 games)

Molly Thomas, McCracken County (one goal, seven assists, 15 games)

Vanessa Becker, St. Mary (12 goals, two assists, 12 games)

Bailey Provine, Calloway County (one goal, six assists, 13 games)

Anna Whitaker, Graves County (six goals, 14 assists, 14 games)

Peyton Wray, Murray (seven goals, five assists, 18 games)

Kyra Jones, Murray (17 goals, five assists, 18 games)

Mia Teague, Marshall County (six goals, five assists, 15 games)

GK: Parker Perry, Marshall County (72 saves, 12 goals allowed, four shutouts, 15 games)

Honorable Mention

Hadley Looper, Graves County (eight goals, three assists, 12 games)

Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman (11 goals, four assists, 11 games)

Abigail Wurth, Paducah Tilghman (four goals, 13 assists, 11 games)

Riley Campbell, Murray (defense, one assist, 18 games)

McKenzie Love, Calloway County (defense, nine games)

Natalie Besaw, Paducah Tilghman (defense, 11 games)

Davanna Faulkner, Graves County (one goal, defense, 14 games)

Addi Shumacher, Calloway County (eight goals, six assists, 12 games)

Ansley Eck, St.Mary (four goals, nine assists, 12 games)

Lizzie Irons, Graves County (three goals, one assist, 14 games)

Leah Tyrell, Paducah Tilghman (defense, 11 games)

Deborah Garcia, Mayfield (two assists, 12 games)

GK: Sunny Clark, Calloway County (75 saves, 22 goals allowed, four shutouts, 11 games)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In