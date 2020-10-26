Sunday afternoon, by a digital Zoom call, local coaches selected 33 players to accurately represent the First Region’s top talent for the 2020 season.
Calloway County senior forward Elle Carson earned the lead bill and was selected as the First Region “Player of the Year,” as the Lady Laker tallied 28 goals and six assists in just 13 games.
Of the 33 players, 12 of them are from the Paducah area.
2020 All Region 1 Teams2020 Region 1 Players of the Year
Elle Carson, Calloway (28 goals, six assists, 13 games)
First Team
Elle Carson, Calloway County
Ellie Carter, Graves (20 goals, eight assists, 14 assists, 14 games)
Whitley Watwood, Marshall County (defense, one goal, one assist, 15 games)
Olivia Bogaczyk, McCracken County (26 goals, five assists, 15 games)
Angela Gierhart, Murray (20 goals, 10 assists, 18 games)
Hillary Hollowell, McCracken County (10 goals, nine assists, 15 games)
Hailey Arnold, McCracken County (defense, one assist, 15 games)
Kelsey Crass, Marshall County (13 goals, six assists, 15 games)
Hannah Beth Elliott, Graves County (defense, one goal, one assist, 14 games)
Shelby Nickal, Paducah Tilghman (16 goals, 17 assists, 11 games)
GK: Karsyn Allard, McCracken County (56 saves, 14 goals allowed, four shutouts, 15 games)
Second Team
Kallen Fuller, Marshall County (10 goals, six assists, 14 games)
Peyton Lamb, Marshall County (eight goals, 15 games)
Chase Hill, Marshall County (defense, 15 games)
Molly Thomas, McCracken County (one goal, seven assists, 15 games)
Vanessa Becker, St. Mary (12 goals, two assists, 12 games)
Bailey Provine, Calloway County (one goal, six assists, 13 games)
Anna Whitaker, Graves County (six goals, 14 assists, 14 games)
Peyton Wray, Murray (seven goals, five assists, 18 games)
Kyra Jones, Murray (17 goals, five assists, 18 games)
Mia Teague, Marshall County (six goals, five assists, 15 games)
GK: Parker Perry, Marshall County (72 saves, 12 goals allowed, four shutouts, 15 games)
Honorable Mention
Hadley Looper, Graves County (eight goals, three assists, 12 games)
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman (11 goals, four assists, 11 games)
Abigail Wurth, Paducah Tilghman (four goals, 13 assists, 11 games)
Riley Campbell, Murray (defense, one assist, 18 games)
McKenzie Love, Calloway County (defense, nine games)
Natalie Besaw, Paducah Tilghman (defense, 11 games)
Davanna Faulkner, Graves County (one goal, defense, 14 games)
Addi Shumacher, Calloway County (eight goals, six assists, 12 games)
Ansley Eck, St.Mary (four goals, nine assists, 12 games)
Lizzie Irons, Graves County (three goals, one assist, 14 games)
Leah Tyrell, Paducah Tilghman (defense, 11 games)
Deborah Garcia, Mayfield (two assists, 12 games)
GK: Sunny Clark, Calloway County (75 saves, 22 goals allowed, four shutouts, 11 games)
