When Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman last met on the baseball diamond, Justin West threw a no-hitter for a 16-0 triumph in the 2A tournament on April 10 at Brooks Stadium.
On Thursday night, it was back to the same stadium with a different story and a different ending.
The Lakers earned the 4-2 win over the Tornado with senior Colby White allowing four hits and striking out three over six innings on the mound.
Neither team would score until the top of the third inning when Ian Ward singled to left field, scoring junior Will Duncan.
Paducah Tilghman retaliated quickly, tying it in the bottom half of the inning when junior Gage Griggs singled to third base, scoring senior Jack Hutcheson.
It seemed as though the Tornado had the game in the bag after scoring their second run in the sixth inning. Griggs scored on an error by Calloway County, making it 2-1.
But the Lakers were not going down without a fight.
In the top of the seventh inning, White tied it up at 2-2 on a passed ball. And with bases loaded, Duncan hit a ground ball and reached on an error. Duncan’s hit allowed juniors Gage Bazzell and Braden Pingel to score the winning runs.
Tilghman attempted to come back in the bottom half of the inning, but would fall with junior Devin Kiebler and Hutcheson on base.
Caleb Payne started on the mound for the Tornado and went 5.2 innings. The junior allowed five hits and one run, striking out five.
Griggs went 2-for-2 for Tilghman and Hutcheson went 1-for-1.
