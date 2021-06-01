Despite facing harsh winds and a chilled climate, several student-athletes earned a golden ticket to the state meet during Saturday’s KHSAA Class 2A Region 1 Championships at Paducah Tilghman High School.
The story of the day would come from the natural athleticism and talents of Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman’s competitors. Both schools went on to finish in first and second place for team rankings.
“We are excited about the results,” Calloway head coach Mike Wicker said. “To compete with a program like Paducah Tilghman is really tough, but all of our athletes embraced the challenge.”
Calloway’s Ainsley Smith put together outstanding performances with first-place finishes in three events — 4x400 meter relay with teammates Sydney Naber, Elle Carson and Madison Futrell; 1600-meter run; and 800-meter run. Smith’s results helped lead the Lady Lakers to the overall team championship with 192 points.
Paducah Tilghman’s Jaaliyah Biggers led her Lady Tornado to a second-place finish with 166 points. Biggers finished with first-place finishes in four events — triple jump, long jump, 100-meter dash and 4x400 meter relay with teammates Maisie Harris, Diamond Gray and Alec Coffie.
“I’m proud of where our kids performed,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Randy Wyatt said. “Although we may have lost the regional track meet, like I told the kids, the regional track meet is about setting ourselves up for the state meet.”
Trigg County (52 points), Caldwell County (50), and Hopkins County Central (30) rounded out the top five in the girls standings, while Union County (14) and Webster County (12) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Calloway County won the boys team championship, scoring 162 points. Trystan Wright played a vital role in winning with first-places in two events — 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
“The kids set the goal to win both at the beginning of the season and never wavered on their commitment to achieve it,” Wicker said. “I’m proud of my athletes and especially my seniors that have been through such a tough time.”
For the boys side of Paducah Tilghman, it was a team effort to earn the second-place finish with 156 points. Luke Birdsong shined for the Blue Tornado with first-place finishes in three events — 100-meter dash; 4x400 meter relay with teammates Joemari Starks, Paul McKnight and Brian Thomas; and 4x200 meter relay with teammates Thomas, Starks and Jackson Goodwin.
“I know this year is going to be a very competitive state championship type of meet,” Wyatt said. “It’s about math, and it’s almost like gambling on horses. You don’t know what horse you’re going to get on that day, so our job is to put ourselves in a position to win the state meet. I thought my kids did a great job and are in a great position to win at state.”
Trigg County (66 points), Caldwell County (62) and Webster County (54) rounded out the top five in the boys standings, while Hopkins County Central (29) and Union County (20) placed sixth and seventh.
The top two finishers in each event guaranteed themselves a place in the state meet.
The top five finishers in each event are listed below.
Girls 100-Meter Dash
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 12.9
Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 13.0
McKenzie Davis, Calloway County, 13.2
Tamia Walker, Caldwell County, 13.2
Fatu Crain, Trigg County, 13.5
Girls 200-Meter Dash
Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 26.5
McKenzie Davis, Calloway County, 26.8
Tamia Walker, Caldwell County, 27.3
Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman, 27.9
DeDe Barbee, Trigg County, 28.1
Girls 400-Meter Dash
DeDe Barbee, Trigg County, 1:02.4
Elle Carson, Calloway County, 1:03.2
Lexi McClure, Calloway County, 1:07.7
Addy Heady, Webster County, 1:07.8
Olivia Ladd, Paducah Tilghman, 1:09.7
Girls 800-Meter Dash
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2:26.9
Ainsley Beaven, Union County, 2:38.5
Madison Futrell, Calloway County, 2:43.7
Alicia Durfee, Paducah Tilghman, 2:45.9
Emma Walton Paducah Tilghman, 2:49.7
Girls 1600-Meter Run
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 5:51.8
Kylee White, Caldwell County, 5:58.1
Drake Calhoon, Calloway County, 6:07.9
Alicia Durfee, Paducah Tilghman, 6:25.4
Reese, Bush, Trigg County, 6:30.9
Girls 3200-Meter Run
Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 12:58.8
Drake Calhoon, Calloway County, 13:44.2
Brooklyn Smith, Calloway County, 14:55.9
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
Olivia Anderson, Calloway County, 18.2
Riley Brame, Trigg County, 18.4
Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman, 18.4
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 18.7
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
Sydney Naber, Calloway County, 52.6
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 52.6
Kauri Whitfield, Paducah Tilghman, 53.2
Riley Brame, Trigg County, 53.9
Addi Schumacher, Calloway County, 55.3
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 50.0
Calloway County, 51.6
Trigg County, 52.9
Caldwell County, 57.5
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:47.8
Trigg County, 1:50.6
Calloway County, 1:52.8
Caldwell County, 2:01.3
Webster County, 2:10.4
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Calloway County, 4:18.4
Trigg County, 4:20.5
Paducah Tilghman, 4:28.6
Union County, 4:46.8
Caldwell County, 4:57.6
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 10:50.6
Calloway County, 11:13.9
Caldwell County, 11:44.0
Girls High Jump
Alec Rodgers, Calloway County, 4-06.00
Olivia Anderson, Calloway County, J4-02.00
Ava Pickett, Caldwell County, J4-02.00
Girls Pole Vault
Eowyn Gesler, Calloway County, 6-06.00
Sydney Naber, Calloway County, 6-00.00
Girls Long Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 8-03.25
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 5-08.25
Tamia Walker, Caldwell County, 15-06.00
Avery Poston, Calloway County, 14-09.75
McKenzie Love, Calloway County, 14-09.50
Girls Triple Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 35-08.00
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 35-07.00
Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 31-07.50
Sayde Lowe, Calloway County, 31-07.00
Riley Brame, Trigg County, 31-03.00
Girls Shot Put
Sarah Keown, Hopkins Central, 31-01.00
Lydia Bell, Calloway County, 28-00.00
Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 26-02.25
Leighjaye Barnes, Hopkins Central, 26-02.00
Emily Gentry, Union County, 26-06.00
Girls Discus Throw
Sarah Keown, Hopkins Central, 102-04
Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 79-10
Leighjaye Barnes, Hopkins Central, 77-03
Brooklyn Conrad, Webster County, 74-01
Francesa Hodge, Paducah Tilghman, 73-09
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 11.3
JaQuellus Martin, Trigg County, 11.3
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 11.3
Ethan Weatherspoon, Caldwell County, 11.5
Joemari Starks, Paducah Tilghman, 11.6
Boys 200-Meter Dash
JaQuellus Martin, Trigg County, 22.5
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 22.5
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 23.0
Baron Wells, Caldwell County, 23.5
Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County, 24.3
Boys 400-Meter Dash
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 51.3
Braden Nelson, Webster County, 52.7
Jackson Goodwin, Paducah Tilghman, 52.7
Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County 52.8
Ryan Simpson, Trigg County, 54.4
Boys 800-Meter Run
Garrett West, Webster County, 2:05.5
Landon McCartney, Calloway County, 2:07.2
Gerrick Sheffer, Union County, 2:07.8
Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman, 2:09.6
Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 2:13.6
Boys 1600-Meter Run
Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 4:48.0
Landon McCartney, Calloway County, 4:49.8
Gerrick Sheffer, Union County, 4:54.8
Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 4:57.9
Aidan Whitsell, Webster County, 5:09.3
Boys 3200-Meter Run
Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 10:38.2
Trevor Baker, Webster County, 10:38.6
David Foote, Calloway County, 11:05.8
Bryce Nelson, Webster County, 11:20.5
Marshall Jenkins, Trigg County, 11:33.5
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 15.7
Tate Weatherley, Calloway County, 18.3
Reese Belt, Hopkins Central, 21.5
Isaiah Joyner, Caldwell County, 22.1
Mason McConnell, Hopkins Central 22.1
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 42.1
Cohen McCartney, Calloway County, 43.6
Luke Watkins, Paducah Tilghman, 45.5
Isaiah Joyner, Caldwell County, 49.3
Zachary Farris, Webster County, 50.2
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 44.3
Calloway County, 45.3
Caldwell County, 45.4
Trigg County, 49.8
Webster County, 51.5
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:31.9
Caldwell County, 1:32.4
Calloway County, 1:32.5
Trigg County, 1:36.8
Webster County, 1:45.9
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 3.41.0
Trigg County, 3:42.4
Union County, 3:45.4
Calloway County, 3:49.1
Webster County, 3:55.7
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Trigg County, 8:45.9
Paducah Tilghman, 8:53.6
Webster County, 9:00.9
Calloway County, 9:06.9
Boys High Jump
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 6-00.00
Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County, 5-10.00
Ryan Roland, Webster County, 5-08.00
Elijah Shaheen, Caldwell County, 5-04.00
Reese Belt, Hopkins Central, 5-00.00
Boys Pole Vault
Dale Young, Paducah Tilghman, 10-00.00
Rafael Dabu, Paducah Tilghman, 8-00.00
Justin Morgan, Calloway County, J7-06.00
Preston Guthrie, Calloway County, J7-06.00
Boys Long Jump
Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman, 20-03.00
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 19-05.00
Gabriel Carson, Calloway County, 18-04.00
Elijah Shaheen, Caldwell County, 18-02.00
Giovantie Riley, Caldwell County, 18-02.00
Boys Triple Jump
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 42-11.75
Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 42-03.00
Reese Henderson, Calloway County, 36-11.00
Isaiah Joyner, Caldwell County, 36-10.00
Joseph Crawford, Trigg County, 34-07.00
Boys Shot Put
Kaden Groves, Hopkins Central, 43-11.25
Luke Johnson, Calloway County, 41-11.00
Chris Allen, Paducah Tilghman, 37-00.00
Luke Cullop, Calloway County, 36-06.75
Riley Darnell, Paducah Tilghman, 35-04.50
Boys Discus Throw
Luke Johnson, Calloway County, 106-06
Kaden Groves, Hopkins Central, 106-00
Nicholas Fox, Paducah Tilghman, 100-06
Riley Darnell, Paducah Tilghman, 99-02
Jack Lingenfelter, Trigg County, 94-00
Mixed 2x50 Meter Relay Unified
Calloway County, 17.2
Calloway County, 18.1
Calloway County, 19.4
Mixed 4x100 Meter Relay Unified
Calloway County, 1:08.2
Mixed 2x200 Meter Relay Unified
Calloway County, 1:16.3
Calloway County, 1:17.0
Mixed Long Jump Unified
Aiden Grooms, Calloway County, 12-00.50
Althea Walker, Calloway County, 9-02.00
Matthew Adams, Calloway County, 5-02.50
Kyle Ricci, Calloway County, 4-01.00
Mixed Shot Put Unified
Aiden Grooms, Calloway County, 19-07.50
Matthew Adams, Calloway County, 18-04.00
Rylee McCallon, Calloway County, 15-07.75
Althea Walker, Calloway County, 14-11.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.