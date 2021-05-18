The Graves County Lady Eagles came up short in a comeback attempt on Tuesday night, falling to the Calloway County Lady Lakers, 7-3.
With the loss, the Lady Eagles’ four game winning streak comes to an end but head coach Scott Tucker is still optimistic about his team’s recent play.
“We’re in a good spot but it’s taking us too long to figure the opposing pitcher out,” Tucker said. “It’s nearly the third time through the order before we figure things out and we should be watching the first few hitters and finding some kind of trend, that’s where we’re slow. This is a team with eight new starters so we are getting there.”
Calloway got out to a 2-0 lead early against Graves thanks to an RBI groundout from eighth grader Emerson Grogan in the top of the first and an RBI sacrifice fly from sophomore Bailee Grogan in the top of the second.
Each team’s bats went silent through the next two innings before Calloway added four more runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-0 lead.
Despite their six run deficit, the Lady Eagles continued to hack away at the plate as freshman Bailey Wimsatt crushed a two-run home run to left center to bring Graves back within four heading into the sixth inning.
Following a scoreless frame in the sixth, the Lady Lakers would get one run back in the top of the seventh on a two out triple from senior Paige Kramer.
Down four with the top of the lineup coming to the plate, Graves eyed a comeback.
Things started off hot in the bottom of the seventh for the Lady Eagles with the first three batters reaching base safely on a hit by pitch, a single and an intentional walk.
Following a bases loaded walk to junior Gwen Munsell, the Lady Eagles trailed 7-3 with the bases loaded and no outs.
Graves would run into bad luck with its next two batters as sophomore Ellie Davis popped out to the catcher and senior Erin Myatt flew out to center, leading to a game-ending double play at third base.
With a week and a half remaining in the regular season, Tucker said he hopes the final stretch of the season will prepare his team for tournament play.
“Come playoff time we hope to be ready,” Tucker said. “We hope to be sharper and see everything else hold up.”
