The Kentucky 2A Championship had a representative from the First Region in Calloway County. After beating Hopkins Central 72-20 in the 2A section one championship game they advanced to take on section five champs Mason County. It was a tough battle the whole way through, but in a last push with only a few minutes left, the Royals pulled off the win, eliminating the Lakers with a 61-57 result.
It was a game of scoring streaks as both teams took turns sharing the lead in the second half of play. Mason County took control after the first eight minutes with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end it 13-10. The Lakers came to life after the break to start the second period with a 12-0 run to get a 22-13 advantage over the Royals. By the time halftime rolled around, Calloway County would go on a shorter 5-0 run to head to the locker room with a 29-17 lead.
“This experience is so valuable, first you get a chance to win a 2A State Title, but now we go back and we have district play and we have some other tournaments ahead of us so fortunately we have this experience and I think It will carry over very positively for our guys,” Calloway County head coach Brad Cleaver said.
Going into the game Calloway County held a 10-5 record while their opponents boasted a 14-2 record. In the RPI rankings, Mason County sits in 12th place, one of many teams that the Lakers have played this season that are highly ranked in the state.
Cleaver believes that top-notch opponents like these bring valuable experience for his own squad to better compete against the tough talent in the First Region.
“I tell my guys ‘want to know what I think about you all? look out our schedule,’ we have one of the toughest schedules in our region outside of McCracken and we do that for a reason because that’s how much I believe in them,” Cleaver said.
Unfortunately for the Lakers this top-notch opponent would hit the gas in the final half, slowly chipping away at their lead to break even to start the final quarter. A back-and-forth battle began with five different lead changes.
When it came down to it, the Royals defense forced the turnovers necessary to seal the deal to send Calloway home.
In the end Zach Hudgin and Eli Finley led the Lakers with 16 points each and four deep balls between the two of them and Jonah Butler rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points of his own.
Up next for the Lakers is fellow fourth district opponents Marshall County.
They will take to the court at Marshall County on Friday, Jan. 21.
Mason County 13 17 42 61
Calloway County 10 29 45 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.