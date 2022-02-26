It took extra minutes to determine a winner between Carlisle County and Calloway County in the second game of the tournament. The end of regulation ended 45-45, leading to a four-minute overtime where the Lady Lakers were able to squeak out a 52-49 win.
The Lady Comets came into the game champion of the First District with a 21-6 record while the Lady Lakers came in as runner-up behind Marshall County in the Fourth District with a 10-15 record.
It was an evenly matched first couple of minutes of play between the two teams with a 6-5 score with 2:23 left in the quarter in favor of Calloway. The Lady Comets would proceed with a 7-0 run including a pair of and-one buckets to take a 12-6 lead at the buzzer.
That lead didn’t last long for Carlisle as the Lady Lakers opened up the second quarter with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 12. A dagger from Addie Schumacher would close the gap. From there Carlisle would gain back a slight edge and hold onto it as the Lady Comets found themselves shooting numerous free throws throughout the second quarter. They would end the first half with a 19-16 lead over Calloway.
Coming out of the break, Calloway brought an added energy, but the Lady Comets still controlled the possessions and the lead, but not by much. Carlisle held a slight edge over their opponents, 29-26 heading into the final quarter.
A deep ball by Maddison Wright would give the Lady Comets a 32-28 lead early in the final quarter and would build it up to a 37-30 lead for the Lady Comets biggest lead of the game. With 3:50 left in the game, Carlisle would call a timeout for a quick breather which gave the Lady Lakers a chance to strategize and head coach Maddie Waldrop a chance to hype her team up.
Whatever she said paid off as the Calloway came out of the timeout to go on a 8-0 run to tie the game 41-41 with 2:30 to play. Eighth grader Sayler Lowe would dominate the quarter as, she did the game and finished with a game high 22 points to lead all scorers.
The final two and half minutes contained many lead changes to keep things interesting and anyone’s games. Calloway led 45-43 with 33 seconds left and a layup by Wright would tie it back up and send the game to overtime.
Four minutes were added to the clock as both Calloway and Carlisle fans found extra energy to cheer on their respective teams.
Calloway struck first and quickly went up 49-46 with just over a minute to play. Carlisle would cut that down to 49-48 and shortly after tie it up at 49-49 with 40 seconds left. Lowe would once again take matters into her own hands to go up 51-49 at the 25 second mark and Sunny Clark would sink a free throw to close out the game 52-49.
The Lady Lakers were led by Lowe’s 22 points followed by Clark’s 10. Madison Futrell added seven, Reese Settle had six, Schumacher and Jaycee Crouch each had three and Carson McReynolds added one.
The Lady Comets were led by Kiera Whitaker with 19 points and Wright followed close behind with 17. Malle McGee and Macee Hogancamp each had four points, Karlie Gibson and Tristen Tyler both had two points and Alexis Jones finished with a free throw.
The Lady Lakers will advance to play the Lady Eagles of Graves County on Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
