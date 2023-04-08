The Calloway County Lakers and Ballard Memorial Bombers rounded out the McCracken County spring break tournament at Edward Jones Field for the week’s final game. The Lakers took home a 7-0 victory over the Bombers in seven innings.
Calloway County’s Keagan Rollins earned the victory for the Lakers. The freshman threw a complete game, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two in seven innings.
The Lakers jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Braden Pingel scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0 with no outs. However, the Bombers escaped the inning with a fielder’s choice double play and a ground out to end the inning.
At the top of the second, Ballard Memorial had an opportunity. Still, Braxton Blankenship grounded into a double play, and with Daniel Meinschein on first base, Hunner Bealmer grounded out to end the inning and the Bomber threat.
Calloway County took advantage in the top of the second, plating four runs in the inning. The team moved to 5-1 with help from Kameron Starks, Bryson Dennis, Andrew Adams, Zachary Akin, Cole Lockhart, and Rollins. Despite being down by five runs, the Bombers escaped the inning with Calloway County runners in scoring position.
Cole Owens and Austin Kendall kept Ballard Memorial within striking distance at the top of the third. A pitch hit Owens, and Kendall reached first on an error by the Lakers. However, with two outs, Owens was caught in the attempt to steal third base, ending the inning.
The Lakers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to give Calloway County a 7-0 lead that stuck until the final out in the contest.
Hunter Collins started on the mound for Ballard Memorial. The junior threw an inning and allowed one hit and four runs (three earned) while walking four.
Kendall appeared in relief for the Bombers. The hurler threw five innings and surrendered two runs while walking three and striking out two.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 7, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0
BMHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-2-5
CCHS 1 4 0 1 1 0 X — 7-1-1
WP: K. Rollins; LP: H. Collins
TB: BMHS — J. Irvin 1, K. Myatt 1; CCHS — B. Dennis 1
SB: CCHS — B. Dennis 2, Z. Akin, C. Turner, B. Pingel
HBP: BMHS — B. Blankenship, C. Owens, D. Meinschein
RECORDS: Calloway County (6-6); Ballard Memorial (5-7)
