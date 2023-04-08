The Calloway County Lakers and Ballard Memorial Bombers rounded out the McCracken County spring break tournament at Edward Jones Field for the week’s final game. The Lakers took home a 7-0 victory over the Bombers in seven innings.

Calloway County’s Keagan Rollins earned the victory for the Lakers. The freshman threw a complete game, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two in seven innings.

