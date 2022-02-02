Calloway County youth basketball partnered with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies for two basketball clinics for players on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Calloway County High School.
Tyler Hammond, youth basketball coordinator for the Grizzlies, spent the day at CCHS coaching around 200 players from the REAL Basketball League. REAL Basketball is the youth basketball extension for the Calloway County Lakers basketball program.
As a part of the clinic, every player received a Junior Grizzlies No. 12 jersey, the same number as former Murray State Racer guard and current NBA All-Star Ja Morant. Players also received a Grizzlies ball, Grizzlies water bottle, a certificate, and a ticket to the Grizzlies game on March 26 against Milwaukee.
REAL Basketball is led by CCHS Lakers boys’ head coach Brad Cleaver and his wife Angie. Cleaver is in his fifth season as head coach for the Lakers.
“Partnering with the Memphis Grizzlies to provide our kids an amazing opportunity has been the icing on the cake to another five-star REAL little league basketball season.
“The REAL/Grizzlies partnership will provide many exciting opportunities for the kids of our community for years to come,” said Coach Cleaver.
