The Lady Marshals and Lady Lakers split during the season, and met to settle the differnce in the championship game of the Fourth District tournament. After six scoreless innings for both teams, Calloway County finally batted a sacrifice fly to center fielder Charley Pursley that sent Laila Clark home to score the only run of the night. The Lady Lakers shutout Marshall County 1-0, and became the Fourth District Champions.
For Marshall County, The Lady Marshals totaled one hit by Pursley and zero errors.
Gracelynn Darnall picked up the loss, pitching 6.1 innings with five hits, one run, and two strikeouts. Alicen Harris pitched in relief for 0.2 innings with zero hits or runs and one strikeout.
For Calloway County, Bailee Grogan posted one RBI.
The Lady Lakers totaled five hits and one error.
Izzy Housden picked up the win, pitching all seven innings with one hit, zero runs, and eight strikeouts.
Calloway County 1, Marshall County 0
Calloway County 0000001 1-5-1
Marshall County 0000000 0-1-1
TB: CC — P Phillips 1, C McReynolds 1, I Housden 1, R Settle 1, E Herndon 1; MC — C Pursley 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.