Four different Calloway County athletic programs will have new faces running their programs for the upcoming seasons. The Lady Lakers soccer, basketball and softball programs will all be led by new coaches as well as the wrestling program.
Tim Stark
Tim Stark will lead the Lady Lakers soccer team this upcoming fall. Under the direction of Savana Thielen, the girls soccer team finished 10-12 on the season, putting them fifth in the First Region. Stark is currently the head coach of the Revolution Soccer Club where he has coached for the last seven years.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and continue to build the Lady Laker Soccer program at Calloway County High School,” Stark said in a statement. “Having had the opportunity to work with, coach and see most of these girls develop since they were playing peewee soccer at Bee creek, having a chance to coach them at the varsity and junior varsity level is something I am extremely excited about.
Kady Arant
The new head volleyball coach might be new to the volleyball program, but she isn’t new to Calloway County High School. Kady Arant has coached the Lady Laker softball program for the last four seasons. Most recently, that Lady Lakers program finished the season with an 18-12 record. On the volleyball side, the Lady Lakers finished 10-9 on the season, 8-8 in region play and 3-4 in district play.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be around these kids in another sport,” Arant said in a statement. “I already have a lot of great relationships with girls who play softball and I feel like I can be a positive influence for them. The progress of female sports at Calloway County is important to me and I want to see our kids continue to succeed.”
David Brown
David Brown will take the reins of the Lady Laker basketball program. Brown replaces Maddie Waldrop, who led the young Lady Lakers basketball program to a record of 11-16, in her single season as head coach. He enters the position after coaching at Heritage Christian Academy, Hopkinsville High School and Christian County High School as assistants for both boys and girls programs.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Laker Family,” Brown said in a statement. “We have a great group of young ladies representing our school and I’m ready to begin the next chapter in Lady Lakers Basketball.”
Jimmy Jones
The boys wrestling team will be led by Jimmy Jones this upcoming season.
“I am very excited to be given the opportunity of Head Coach for the Laker Wrestling Team,” Jones said in a statement. “My goal will be to develop all the wrestlers into the best student-athletes the can possibly be. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline and values. I can’t wait to hit the mats and continue to build a tradition of success.”
