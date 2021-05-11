An early 5-0 hole proved too difficult to climb out of Monday for the St. Mary baseball team en route to an 8-3 loss to visiting Calloway County.
The Vikings fell 5-0 at Calloway on April 30, and the Lakers completed the season sweep on Monday, staking claim to half of St. Mary’s losses on the season.
“We match up pretty well with them. It’s just the two games that we’ve played them, they’ve jumped out to an early lead on us. We’ve had a bad inning or two we’re we’ve dug holes that we have trouble finding the energy to come out of,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said. “Calloway is a fundamentally sound, well-coached team, and you can’t afford to make too many mistakes against a team like that. And, unfortunately, the two times that we’ve played them, we’ve made a lot of mistakes. And both times that we played them, we did not swing the bats as effectively as what we normally do.”
To Haas’ point, the Vikings (10-4) faced a 3-0 deficit in the first inning of the April 30 matchup and finished with two errors, and Monday’s rematch had the 5-0 deficit and a total of four St. Mary errors. Offensively, the Vikings were held to five hits in the first game and had six on Monday. All four Viking errors Monday came in the first three innings during which the Lakers (12-10) built a 7-1 lead.
“Our defense let us down,” Haas said. “We didn’t handle the bunts like we should, and we threw a couple balls away and didn’t cover some bags like we should on those bunt plays.”
After a scoreless first frame, Calloway put up a five-run second that started with a single from Gage Bazzell. Braden Pingel reached on an error, and Jackson Chapman loaded the bases with a one-out bunt single.
With two outs, St. Mary pitcher Luke Heath walked Jayden Rollins to bring in a run, and Cadwell Turner followed with a two-RBI single. Two more runs scored when Isaac Ward reached on a Viking error.
St. Mary scored a run in the bottom of the second with Colin Hrdlicka coming home on a wild pitch. But the Lakers extended their lead to 7-1 in the top of the third via an RBI bunt single from Pingel and an RBI sacrifice bunt from Ty Weatherly.
The Vikings plated a pair of runs — via an RBI sacrifice fly from Hrdlicka and an RBI infield single from Jack Bell — in the fifth inning to close the gap to 7-3.
But the comeback stalled, as they were held scoreless over the final two frames.
“Our team just didn’t play with the energy that we’re accustomed to seeing, and that’s something we’re addressing and trying to improve on,” Haas said.
Calloway closed the scoring with a solo home run over the left-field fence from Turner.
Turner (home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs) led the Lakers in hits and RBIs in the game. Bazzell (single, double) added a two-hit night.
Landon Durbin led the way offensively for St. Mary, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances via three walks and a single.
“Landon has been a great contributor to our lineup this year. Every day, he comes ready with that bat, and he’s done a great job for us,” Haas said. “He’s doing stuff that I teach our hitters as far as staying up the middle and getting on top of the baseball and hitting line drives and hard ground balls, and that’s the reason he’s having success.”
Bell (2 singles, walk, RBI) led the Vikings in hits while Bryce Haas, Parker MacCauley and Cade Fleming added singles.
Colby White got the pitching start and the win for Calloway, giving up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings. Austin Collie pitched two innings in relief, and Turner pitched the final frame.
Heath pitched four innings for St. Mary, giving up seven runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three.
Brandon Quigley pitched three innings in relief, giving up one run on two hits and two walks.
The Vikings left the field Monday night with a tough task ahead of them in the form of a Tuesday doubleheader at McCracken County (18-4).
“McCracken has a lot of depth and a lot of talent, but we’re going to go in and play fundamentally sound baseball and hopefully put together some good at-bats,” Haas said of his team’s impending matchup with the Mustangs.
