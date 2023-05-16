Murray, KY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers shut out the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles 4-0 in the opening match of the Fourth District semifinals game, hosted by the Murray High Lady Tigers.
Getting things started in the first inning, the Lady Lakers put their first run with a single by Emerson Grogan. Calloway added to their score in the third and fourth innings with a single by Sophie Lax and doubles by Carson McReynolds and Preslee Phillips to round out the game.
It was a tough night for the Lady Eagles, though they made some impressive plays, ultimately, they could not finish from the batter’s box and fell to the Lady Lakers, ending their season.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Grogan took the win for the Lady Lakers, pitching all seven innings with zero runs on two hits and seven strikeouts.
Phillips went 2-3 with one RBI, a double and a triple; Lax and Grogan went 1-3 with one RBI; Ashlynne Bazzell went 1-2 with a triple; and McReynolds went 3-3 with one RBI and a double.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
Jayden Jackson pitched all seven innings for the Lady Eagles with four runs on eight hits and a strikeout.
Lillian Burnett went 1-3 with a double and Madie Siebert went 1-2 with a double.
Christian Fellowship: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-2-0
Calloway County: 1 0 1 2 0 0 X — 4-8-2
The Lady Marshals defeated the Murray High Lady tigers 4-2 on Monday, allowing them to advance to the championship game against the Lady Lakers.
After a late start for the Lady Marshals, a single by Chevelle Henson and score on an error allowed them a two-run lead at the bottom of the fourth. Marshall put up two more runs in the fifth with a double by Madyson Morton and a hit by Chloe Coursey, elevating them to a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers put points on the board in the sixth inning with a single by Kylie Chapman and a hit by Derryauna Hudspeth, cutting the Lady Marshals lead in half 4-2. Unfortunately for the lady tigers, their late game surge did not have the strength it needed to surpass the lead of the Lady Marshals, and they suffered the loss and ended their season.
The Lady Marshals will meet the Lady Lakers on Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. for the District Four Championship game at the Murray High School softball field.
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Allicen Harris pitched all seven Innings with two runs on three hits and seven strikeouts.
Morton went 1-3 with one RBI and a double; Anna Vasseur went 1-3; Chloe Coursey logged one RBI; Henson went 1-3 with one RBI; Meririel Jackson went 1-3 with a double; and Macy McLeod went 1-2.
MURRAY:
Chapman pitched six Innings with four runs on five hits and six strikeouts.
Marlee Riddle and Jenna Stone went 1-3; Chapman went 1-2 with one RBI; and Hudspeth logged one RBI.
MARSHALL COUNTY: 0 0 0 2 2 0 X — 4-5-0
MURRAY: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2-3-3
