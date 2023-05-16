Murray, KY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers shut out the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles 4-0 in the opening match of the Fourth District semifinals game, hosted by the Murray High Lady Tigers.

Getting things started in the first inning, the Lady Lakers put their first run with a single by Emerson Grogan. Calloway added to their score in the third and fourth innings with a single by Sophie Lax and doubles by Carson McReynolds and Preslee Phillips to round out the game.

