Zachary Aiken

Freshman Zachary Aiken throws the pitch in their opening 3-2 win in the Fourth District tournament over the Murray High Tigers.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

Murray, KY — The Calloway County Lakers snagged a late lead and defeated the Murray High Tigers 3-2 in the opening game of the Fourth District tournament Monday night. The victory puts the Lakers in the district title game to face Marshall County on Tuesday night.

Opening up scoring in the first inning, the Tigers put up a solo homer by Carson Garner that gained them the early lead. The Lakers waited much later to make their appearance on the scoreboard, recording a run in the sixth inning off a hit by Connor Lockhart that tied them up 1-1.

