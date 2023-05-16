Murray, KY — The Calloway County Lakers snagged a late lead and defeated the Murray High Tigers 3-2 in the opening game of the Fourth District tournament Monday night. The victory puts the Lakers in the district title game to face Marshall County on Tuesday night.
Opening up scoring in the first inning, the Tigers put up a solo homer by Carson Garner that gained them the early lead. The Lakers waited much later to make their appearance on the scoreboard, recording a run in the sixth inning off a hit by Connor Lockhart that tied them up 1-1.
The Lakers had maintained their momentum into the seventh, taking the lead with a single by Cadwell Turner. It seemed as though they had sealed their fate with Turners run, but the Tigers had other plans, adding another run to their side of the board with a single by Daven Hood that knotted up the score once again.
The two teams battled it out into the 10th inning, when a walk drawn by Bryson Dennis allowed the Lakers to relinquish the lead and secure their spot in the championship game.
The Lakers will meet the Marshals on the diamond at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 on the Tigers field, located at Murray Middle School.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Nick Cantrell pitched 4.1 Innings with one run on four hits and three strikeouts; Zachary Aiken pitched 3.2 innings with one run on three hits and one strikeout; and Dennis pitched for two innings with zero runs on one hit and three strikeouts.
Braden Pingel and Kameron Starks went 1-4; Turner went 2-4 with one RBI; Conner Lockhart logged one RBI; and Dennis went 1-4 with one RBI.
MURRAY:
Carson Tucker pitched five innings with zero runs on three hits and four strikeouts; Cody Garner pitched zero innings with one run on zero hits and zero strikeouts; Carson Garner pitched four innings with two runs on two hits and four strikeouts; and Dylan Jennings pitched one inning with zero runs on zero hits and one strikeout.
Jack Elmore went 2-5; Carson Garner went 2-4 with one RBI and a home run; Cody Garner went 1-5; and Hood went 1-3 with one RBI.
CALLOWAY COUNTY: 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 — 3-5-1
MURRAY: 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2-6-2
