The Caldwell County Tigers 2022 football season came to an abrupt end Friday night at Tiger Stadium in a first round playoff loss to the McLean County Cougars, 15-7.
McLean won the toss and took first possession. A strong defensive line paired with a 15 yard holding penalty forced the Cougars to turn over on downs at the Tigers 38 yard line. Evenly matched, the Tigers made little progress before being forced to punt. The Cougars picked up the ball near their 26 yard line with 2:56 left in the first quarter.
After the first snap of the Cougars next possession, defensive lineman Connor King was helped off the field for a knee injury, giving McLean an edge. With 9:20 on the clock in the second quarter, a 25-yard pass from Brody Cline to Elijah Baldwin put the Tigers at first and goal on the nine yard line. Zach Clayton made an attempt at the end zone but was shut down just one yard later by a dog pile of Tigers. Unfortunately, senior Brady Holeman, was removed from the game just moments later due to a suspected injury leaving the Caldwell defensive line down by two.
Cline rushed the final eight yards needed for the touchdown and the 6-0 lead less than a minute later. Cline finished with a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
McLean scored again just before halftime. On second and goal with just 20 seconds on the clock. Cline took the ball to the four yard line, but a referee picked the ball up and moved it to the 3 yard line with no explanation. Cline was able to gain two yards on third and goal with just five seconds on the clock. Clayton rolled into the end zone as the buzzer sounded for the final one yard touchdown and the 14-0 score.
The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter starting with Gus Fox, Landon Davis and Jamus Carneyhan taking down Cline in the back field to force a turnover on downs. Just a minute and a half later, Luke Parker threw a 62-yard pass to Logan Chambliss to put the Tigers on the board 15-6. TT Nichols kicked the extra point to make it 15-7.
With six minutes still on the clock it looked as if a comeback was possible. Shorthanded from injuries in the D-line, it took the Tigers all but the last 21 seconds of the game to force McLean to turn the ball over. The Tigers made it to the Cougar 35 yard line before the buzzer sounded, ending Caldwell’s season short.
The Tigers end the season 5-6. McLean advances to play Owensboro Catholic next Friday night in round two of the playoffs.
