Caldwell County wide receiver and defensive back Tripp Branch had fielded more than a dozen unique offers to play football at the next level: Allegheny. Carleton. Grinnell. Hanover. Kenyon. Lindsey Wilson. Macalester. Middlebury. Mount St. Joseph. Rhodes. Ripon. Rose-Hulman. St. John’s. Sewanee. Wheaton. Wooster.
But one program had to stand above the rest, and that program was Centre College in Danville.
“Growing up, Centre has always been that prestigious school I’ve always wanted to go to,” Branch said. “Academic-wise, they’re kind of prestigious that way, and I want to go into orthopedic surgery. That’s what I’ve decided I want to do.
“I kind of want to stay in sports medicine. I like sports, but I also like medicine, so it’s kind of what I’ve narrowed it down, and Centre gives me a great opportunity to pursue that.”
It also gives him a good opportunity to pursue football. The Colonels, an NCAA Division III program in the Southern Athletic Association (established in 2011), are caretakers of an incredible history on the gridiron.
Established in 1880, Centre College traveled to Lexington for a matchup against Transylvania on April 9 of that spring to play the first-ever football game south of the Ohio River. Now 140 years and 13 conference championships later, Branch takes his wide receiver and defensive back talents to the heart of Kentucky.
This past season at Caldwell (3-4), he finished with 20 catches, 334 yards and four touchdown receptions, and added 18 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.
Primarily recruited as a wideout by many programs, Branch notes he could help out defenses in a pinch — if needed.
“I know I can if they ever want me to,” he added, noting this was his first year on that side of the ball under first-year coach Will Barnes. “... But if they’re ever lacking on defense, I can stand up and play there if they need me to. (Defense) boosted my season this year, because, honestly, it gave me a lot of energy on both sides of the ball. It kept me warm. It kept me going.”
Juggling the recruitment process wasn’t exactly the easiest, as there were a number of programs of high-academic caliber that brought intrigue and excitement.
But Centre was close to family, “felt like the best option,” and another quiet visit with the program in the last month was the last thing he needed to seal the decision.
“I narrowed them down, but I kept it kind of personal and talked to my family about it,” Branch added. “I looked at them overall, and I actually had a notebook where I tracked every single college that ever offered me or contacted me and gave me the opportunity to join their team.
“I did a lot of research, and after looking over all of that and talking about it with my family.”
Over these next six weeks, Branch can turn his attention to weightlifting and personal workouts for the next level of football before resuming basketball activities with coach Daniel Kukahiko and the Tigers after Dec. 13, in preparation for a shortened — but potentially exciting — 2020-21 campaign.
Branch was the team’s second-highest scorer last year at 12.7 points per game with 79 made 3-pointers (at 39.7%). With the graduation of Adarius Riley, there’s likely some expectation that he’ll be the leading scorer for Caldwell County.
“I’ve got to try to keep up the sharpshooting from the outside,” he said with a laugh.
And now his shoulders are a bit lighter, too, with a decision on his future firmly in the bank.
