After a battle of the blue under the Friday night lights in Rocket Arena, the Caldwell County Tigers have kept a 13-year tradition alive, beating the Crittenden County Rockets, 9-0.
The first quarter both teams struggled to gain yardage. A break came for the Tigers when a punt was fumbled and Landon Davis got the ball back for Caldwell County.
The Tigers never saw much yardage after that and ultimately turned the ball back over to the Rockets.
Crittenden County made three good passes for a total of 42 yards and were in 1st down territory once again when Max Kramer intercepted the ball and ran 7 yards. The Tigers made it to their 21-yard line before a bad snap on the 4th down put the Rockets back in possession around the 14-yard line.
A 7-yard pass from Luke Crider to Preston Morgansen moved the ball to the 21 yard line where it was fumbled and recovered by Elijah Shaheen. After a pair of runs netting 14-yard runs from Logan Smiley and a quarterback keeper from Jack Stevens, the Tigers were at 1st and goal. Stevens sent the 4-yard pass to Jamus Carnryhan in the endzone to put the Tigers up 6-0. A questionable call claimed the extra point was no good.
By half time Crittenden was in the negative on rushing yards and only saw a yard added to their total of 59 passing yards the first half. The score was still 6-0.
Caldwell had two rough patches in the third quarter while in potential scoring position. A fumble at the three yard line on 2nd and goal gave the Rockets back possession prematurely around the seven minute mark. Just three minutes later, Smiley had a 68-yard run that put the Tigers at 2nd and goal. Moments later, Layton Davis came to the Tigers aid when he recovered a fumble at the 10 yard line. With it being 4th down, the Tigers opted to kick for a field goal. Vivrettes field goal gave the Tigers a 9-0 advantage.
The Rockets had two good opportunities to shore up the score in the fourth. One around the six minute mark, ended after three incomplete passes. The last run for the Rockets ended with about two minutes on the clock. Shaheen and Layton Davis took down Crittenden quarterback Crider to push the Rockets to 3rd down. On the last resort to get the ball in the endzone, Shaheen intercepted it and the Tigers had possession once again. With less than a minute on the clock, it was Tiger ball game.
The Tigers will host Union County Next Friday. Crittenden will be on the road to Hancock County.
