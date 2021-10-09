After COVID-19 put a damper on 2020, Caldwell County football senior night 2021 didn’t disappoint. Caldwell County celebrated their seniors and a 61-6 win over Fort Campbell.
Caldwell County won the toss and opened things up with an 85-yard touchdown from Max Kramer on the kickoff from the Falcons. The Tigers led 6-0.
Caldwell County’s Isiah Joiner intercepted the ball at the 30 yard line on the Falcons second down to give the Tigers back possession. Two plays later Luke Parker received the pass from Jack Stevens and ran in a 13-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 12-0. Blake Vivrette put the extra point between the posts to make it 13-0.
Falcon quarterback Patrick Hays ran the ball 15-yards before a fumble on the next down was recovered by Caldwell County’s Layton Davis to give the Tigers possession once again. Stevens then found Smiley for a 25-yard touchdown for the Tigers, making it 19-0. Vivrette nailed the extra point for a 20-0 ball game, just four minutes into the first quarter.
The Falcons next possession came and went with only about eight successful yards before they were forced to return to the Tigers.
Kramer, Logan Chambliss and Smiley combined ran 52 yards for the Tigers fourth touchdown of the night. After the extra point, it was 27-0.
With less than 30 seconds on the clock, Kramer received a pass from Stevens at the 30 yard line and ran it into the end zone to put Caldwell up 33-0.
Vivrette was good with the field goal, making it 34-0 going into the second quarter.
The Tigers kicked off the second quarter with Parker in for Stevens as quarterback. Parker completed a 28-yard pass to Xavier Bumphus.
Bumphus ran the extra eight to give the Tigers the 40-0 lead. Vivrette’s kick made it 41-0.
Bumphus was back at it just two plays later when he recovered a Ft. Campbell fumble to give Caldwell possession once again.
The Tigers had Senior lineman, Jordan Ladd, run a combined 10 yards for his first ever touchdown.
After the extra point the Tigers were up 48-0 at halftime.
Caden Cunningham recovered a fumble on Ft. Campbell’s first possession after the half nixing any chance the Falcons had to gain yardage.
The Tigers turned Cunningham’s recovery into a touchdown with a 10-yard run from Dman Thompson, making it 54-0. TT Nichols earned the Tigers the extra point to make it 55-0.
An interception by Miggy Pena gave the Tigers back the ball after Hays 6-yard quarterback keeper was the first significant yard the Falcons had the entire quarter.
Caldwell sent D-man Thompson in once again for a total of 17 yards to rush the end zone and give the Tigers the 61-0 lead.
Fort Campbell earned its first touchdown of the night with 4:30 left on the clock. Hays, on the quarterback keeper, ran 50 yards to put the Falcons on the board, 61-6.
The attempt at a two point conversion was railroaded by Caldwell defense.
Fort Campbell will host Caverna next Friday night while Caldwell County is on the road to Murray.
