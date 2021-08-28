The Caldwell County Tigers have been waiting 13 years to settle the score with Madisonville North Hopkins.
And they did on Friday night, 25-14.
The only other time these two stepped on the same field was in the 2008 season opener with it being the late coach David Barnes’ third year heading up the Tigers.
The Tigers lost to the Maroons, 29-7. current head coach Will Barnes and assistant coach Aggie Capps were on the field as well, but as Varsity upperclassmen.
Ironically enough, coach Will Barnes is currently in his third year as head coach of the Tigers.
After an interception from Madionsville North Hopkins, Tyler Wheeler caused the Tigers to lose ground with the end of the first quarter drawing near.
The Tigers opted for a 25-yard field goal from Blake Vivrette to put up the first points of the game.
Tigers led starting the 2nd quarter 3-0.
Madisonville held possession for much of the second quarter.
Tiger defense held the Maroons to small bursts of yardage until a penalty put the Maroons back at first down.
With the Maroons gaining only three yards and fourth down looming, the hand off from Wyatt Coleman to Travis Hobbs slipped through for a 30-yard touchdown to put the Maroons up 6-3. The extra point was no good.
The Tigers used the last five minutes of the second quarter to try to take the lead back but came up empty handed after two failed possessions plagued with penalty calls.
It looked like Caldwell might take the lead back with a 21-yard pass on third down to Max Kramer.
The pass was denied by Maroon defense, Evan Robinson just inside the 10-yard line.
A field goal may have done the job, but the Tigers opted to run the ball and the pass to Kramer was deflected, giving the Maroons back possession. Kramer nearly got his pay back with an interception on the Maroons fourth down, but it fell as an incomplete pass and it was Tiger ball once again.
With less than a minute on the clock and only 26 yards from goal, the Tigers opted to call Vivrette in for a kick, but it was just shy of the left goal post.
Upon the return of the ball and only 20 seconds on the clock, Madisonville’s Travis Hobbs connected on the pass for an 80-yard touchdown.
After the two-point conversion the Maroons led 14-3.
The fourth quarter was all Tiger territory. Logan Smiley put the Tigers within five yard on a 35-yard rush and Tiger Quarterback Jack Stevens finished the deal rushing five more yards for the Tigers second touchdown of the night.
A pass from Stevens to Kramer, then Kramer to Smiley completed the two-point conversion to close the gap 11-4. G
us Fox had Tiger country roaring with his 39-yard interception that gave the Tigers the 17-14 lead.
Vivrette made good on the extra point. With the Tigers up 18-14, it was only insurance when Jack Stevens broke away for a 29-yard touchdown just six minutes later. Vivrette added another between the posts putting the Tigers ahead 25-14.
Madisonville had enough time for one last possession, but Max Kramer closed the door on that with a 21-yard interception to give the Tigers back the ball at the 2:20 mark.
The Tigers will be on the road to Hopkinsville next week, while Madisonville hosts Crittenden County.
