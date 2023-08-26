The Caldwell County Tigers dropped a 54-6 scorcher on the road to Madisonville-North Hopkins Friday Night, but the one hour delay due to the record breaking hit index didn’t seem to do much to help with the extreme heat.
Caldwell contended with the heat well in the first quarter and held the 5A powerhouse to a single touchdown from Williams Burns four minutes into the contest. Sophomore Max Heaton blocked the extra point to keep it an even 6-0.
With Caldwell’s defense forcing Madisonville North Hopkins Quarterback Kanyon Johnson to make rushed passes and turn the ball over, Johnson took a different approach in the second quarter. The Maroons used a delay play to force the Tigers defense out into a pass blocking position, then Johnson or one of the running backs Markeez Hightower or Anias Mitchell would make a run for the endzone.
Johnson, Hightower, and Mitchell each found the endzone in the second quarter running the score up 28-0 in just nine minutes of play. Johnson’s touchdown came from a 10 yard run just 10 seconds into the quarter while Hightower rushed an eight yard touchdown with 7:03 left in the half. Mitchell rushed 5 yards with 3:22 left on the clock to make it 26-0. Johnson executed both 2-point conversions in the half to extend the Maroons lead 28-0.
A bright spot in the night was the Tigers lone touchdown of the game. A 10 yard pass from Caldwell quarterback Luke Parker to Eli Stevens gave the Tigers renewed hope with a first down with 42 seconds left in the half. Parker took the ball for the final 10 yards to get the Tigers on the board 28-6 with just 20 seconds left till the break.
It was clear by half time that the Tigers needed the break. With the heat forcing a constant rotation of Caldwell’s much smaller bench, longevity definitely became a game factor. The Maroons used their much deeper bench to run their lead out 42-6 by the end of the third quarter prompting a running clock for the final frame. The Maroons Junior Varsity crew slipped in one more touch down with 8:53 left in the 4th quarter for the final 54-6 score.
Aaron McClung, new head coach of the Tigers, said a positive take away from the night was that they didn’t give up.
“I’m proud of the guys because they didn’t give up despite the score. They kept playing,” McClung said. “We have just got to get better at fundamental football.”
The Tigers will get that chance when they host Union County next Friday.
