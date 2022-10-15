Gus Fox

Caldwell County’s Gus Fox hypes up the sideline after he scored what would be the game winning touchdown to beat Murray 23-20 on Friday night.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES/For The Sun

The roar of the crowd was a little louder under the Friday night lights at Tiger Stadium in Princeton as the Caldwell County Tigers defeated district rival Murray, 23-20.

Murray scored first with a touchdown from Kainoa Olive. A 36-yard run from Gage Sokolowski nearly made it to the end zone but Zavy Bumphus ended his run near the six yard line. Olive took the ball the final six yards to give Murray the 6-0 lead. Kicker Ben Davis added the extra point to make it 7-0.

