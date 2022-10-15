The roar of the crowd was a little louder under the Friday night lights at Tiger Stadium in Princeton as the Caldwell County Tigers defeated district rival Murray, 23-20.
Murray scored first with a touchdown from Kainoa Olive. A 36-yard run from Gage Sokolowski nearly made it to the end zone but Zavy Bumphus ended his run near the six yard line. Olive took the ball the final six yards to give Murray the 6-0 lead. Kicker Ben Davis added the extra point to make it 7-0.
On the very next possession, Collin Wilson’s 37-yard pass to Xavier Biggers was complete to extend Murray’s lead 13-0 with just over a minute left in the first quarter. With Davis’s kick, Murray led 14-0.
With 19 seconds left in the first quarter, Jamus Carneyhan slipped through Murray defenders to complete a 53-yard run cutting Murray’s lead 14-6. TT Nichols added the extra point to make it 14-7.
Miggy Pena recovered a fumble on Murray’s next possession just outside of Murray’s 37 yard line. Two pass interference flags and 23 combine yards put the Tigers in field goal territory near the 20 yard line. Nichols completed the 27-yard field goal to trim Murray’s lead back 14-10 just before the half.
Caldwell wasted no time in the second half. Just 34 seconds into the third quarter Carneyhan ran a combined 68 yards to give Caldwell their first lead of the night 16-14. Nichols made good on his third kick of the night for the 17-14 lead.
Murray answered back with 3:14 left in the third quarter with a 13-yard quarterback keeper to take the lead once again 20-17. The extra point was blocked by the Caldwell defense.
At the start of the fourth quarter a questionable call on whether a blocked punt that was picked up by Murray’s Olive was dead or live was called live and gave Murray back the ball. The possession didn’t last long though as Gus Fox recovered Olive’s fumble on the next down, robbing Murray’s chance for another touchdown.
After a bad snap and two flags Caldwell was staring at a fourth and 25, but Fox saved the day once again. He ran in the 56-yard game winning touchdown to give the Tigers the 23-20 win.
Caldwell managed to hold off Murray the final 9:18 of the game to secure the win. Murray came close to a comeback in the final 16 seconds with a 41-yard field goal that would have tied the game up but it fell short.
Caldwell improves to 3-6 on the season and 3-1 in the district. Murray slips to 4-4 for the season and 2-1 in the district. Caldwell will have a bye next week while Murray will host Mayfield (8-0).
All eyes will be on next week’s Murray-Mayfield game as the outcome will determine the location and district seeding for playoffs.
