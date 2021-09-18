The Caldwell County Tigers put an end to Union County’s winning season Friday night at Tiger Stadium with the 24-14 win over one of Western Kentucky’s top ranked teams. Union County now, 4-1, is currently ranked #1 in the 3A class in District 1 while Caldwell County, now 3-2, is ranked #3 in the 2A class also in district 1, just behind Mayfield and Murray.
The Tigers got off to a rough start with back to back possessions in the first quarter ending with Union County interceptions. Fortunately for the Tigers, the defense held, shutting down all attempts at significant yardage.
Things started to fall in place near the end of the first quarter. With a little over a minute on the clock, Logan Smiley’s 30 yard run paired with Logan Chambliss’s 31 yard run gave the Tigers the first touchdown of the game. Blake Vivrette’s extra point put the Tigers up 7-0 going into the second quarter.
Just two minutes into the second quarter, Jack Stevens intercepted a pass meant for Union County’s Corithian Seales-Portee and ran 47 yards to make it 13-0. Vivrette added the extra point making it a 14-0 ball game.
Union County managed to push to the 24 yard line before Elijah Shaheen’s hard hit to Kristopher Hughes led to a fumble that the Tigers recovered to have possession once again. The Tigers crossed the 50-yard line but never made it close enough to the end zone to kick.
With 1:27 left on the clock and Union County back in possession, Jamus Carneyhan hit Kanye Pollard with such fury he fumbled the ball where Max Kramer was waiting. Caldwell had possession once again.
On the very next play, Stevens sent the pass to Kramer who slipped through the Union County defense and ran 40 yards before he was taken down at the five yard line. Penalty’s pushed the Tigers back to the 37 yard line where the Tigers opted to send Vivrette in once again to the field goal. It was 17-0 going into half time.
Union County found the end zone around the four minute mark on a nine yard pass to Kristopher Hughes. After the extra point, the Braves still trailed 17-7.
Caldwell came within six yards of goal still on a first down, but a fumble recovered by Union County’s Jarren Johnson gave the Braves the ball. Shahenn & Layton Davis made sure they never gained any real yards and the Tigers recovered the ball at the 49 yard line. Smiley made the final 34 yard run for the Tigers third touchdown of the night. Vivrette put the extra point between the posts to give the Tigers a 24-7 lead.
With just 4:37 left in the fourth quarter, Union County’s Kristopher Hughes recovered a fumble during Tiger possession and rushed a total of 35 yards to close the gap 24-13. The extra point was no good.
The Tigers maintained possession the final minutes of the game nixing any chance the Braves had at a comeback.
Union County will host Crittenden County next Friday, while Caldwell County travels to Ballard Memorial.
