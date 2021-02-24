Caldwell girls rout Dawson Springs in District 7 matchup

PRINCETON — Caldwell County got out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and used a 24-0 run from the second quarter into the third to forge a 57-23 win over District 7 rival Dawson Springs Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers (5-8 overall, 1-1 in District 7 play) celebrated Senior Night by having all five of their seniors start.
Caldwell County got out to a 12-2 lead when junior Parris Gray made two free throws with 1:27 left in the first period.
Dawson Springs sophomore Abby Ward hit a jumper to trim the CCHS lead to 21-7 with 7:04 left in the half, and the Lady Panthers (0-8, 0-3) would not score again until Ward shot a three with 2:51 left in the third quarter to make the score 45-10, a 12-minute scoreless streak.
Ten Lady Tigers scored in the game, led by senior Majah Hollowell’s game-high 14 points. Senior Morgan McDaniels added eight points, senior Jacey Jaggers and eighth-grader Brylee Butts each put in seven points and junior Parris Gray had six. Dawson Springs was paced by 13 points by Ward. Sophomore Macy Drennan added eight points for the Lady Panthers. DSHS made more 3-point baskets (5) than 2-pointers (4). Free throws were at a premium for both teams, as Caldwell County went 5-for-14 from the line and Dawson Springs did not attempt a free throw. CCHS seniors honored Tuesday night were Hollowell, Jaggers, McDaniels, Bree Cavanaugh and Karsyn Parker and cheerleaders Kaylee Brown, Syntyah Hamilton, Jenna Jaggers and Kylie York.
CALDWELL 57, DAWSON 23
Dawson Springs 5 2 6 10 — 23
Caldwell County 15 20 12 10 — 57
DAWSON SPRINGS — Drennan 8, Harper 2, Ward 13. FG: 9. 3-pointers: 5 (Ward 3, Drennan 2). FT: 0/0. Record: 0-8, 0-3.
CALDWELL COUNTY — M. Hollowell 14, McDaniels 8, Cavanaugh 2, Jaggers 7, Parker 2, Butts 7, Smiley 4, A.J. Hollowell 5, Aikins 2, Gray 6. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 6 (McDaniels 2, Jaggers, Butts, Smiley, A.J. Hollowell). FT: 5/14. Record: 5-8, 1-1.
