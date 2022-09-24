Caldwell gets first win of season for Homecoming

Caldwell County senior Jamus Carneyhan (left) makes a run down the sideline midway through the first quarter. Carneyhan ran for one touchdown and returned an interception for another in the first quarter, then ran for a third TD in the second quarter to claim the hat trick for the Tigers.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Tigers picked up their first win of the season Friday for homecoming, beating Ballard Memorial 49-16 in both teams’ 2A District 1 openers.

The win gave the Tigers (1-5, 1-0 2A District 1) a leg up for qualifying for the playoffs in the five-team district by getting a district win and holding the tiebreaker over the Bombers (0-6, 0-1).

