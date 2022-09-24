Caldwell gets first win of season for Homecoming

PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Tigers picked up their first win of the season Friday for homecoming, beating Ballard Memorial 49-16 in both teams’ 2A District 1 openers.
The win gave the Tigers (1-5, 1-0 2A District 1) a leg up for qualifying for the playoffs in the five-team district by getting a district win and holding the tiebreaker over the Bombers (0-6, 0-1).
On Caldwell County’s first possession of the game, sophomore quarterback Luke Parker used a 15-yard pass to senior Logan Chambliss and a 23-yard run by senior James Carneyhan to get the Tigers to the Bombers’ 22-yard line. Three plays later, Parker found freshman Cooper Mobley on a 3-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers on the board with 8:36 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Bombers fumbled the ball away at their own 47, and the Tigers used a 24-yard pass from Parker to senior Xavi Bumphus to get into the red zone.
A 2-yard TD run by Carneyhan put the Tigers ahead 14-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
Ballard Memorial sophomore quarterback Hunter Bealmear was picked off for touchdowns on back-to-back plays — by Carneyhan and junior Landon Davis — and CCHS had a 28-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
A Carneyhan TD run, a pick-six by Mobley and a 27-yard pass from Parker to sophomore Luke Maddox sealed the scoring for the Tigers, giving them a 49-0 halftime lead.
Ballard Memorial scored twice in the second half, the first on a 5-yard run by junior Keaton Overstreet and a 40-yard TD pass from Bealmear to senior Jerrico Wilson.
Overstreet ran two-point conversions after both scores for the final tally.
Caldwell County will travel to Mayfield (6-0) next week while Ballard Memorial will take the week off for their BYE week and get back to action on October 7 in Murray.
