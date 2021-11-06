Since Caldwell County was reclassified to the 2A division in 2018, they have faced Murray in the playoffs every year and every year the clash of the Tigers has ended with Murray advancing. After a near shutout in the season match up just three weeks earlier, Caldwell was hoping for a similar outcome. Unfortunately for the Caldwell County Tigers a 27-13 loss to Murray means they will have to wait another year to break the 2A curse.
Murray put the first point on the board with just a few minutes left to play in the first quarter when Murray’s Rowdy Sokolowoski ran a blocked punt in for a touchdown. The extra point was good, giving Murray an early 7-0 lead.
Caldwell turned the ball over on downs, giving Murray back possession at the 36-yard line. Caldwell defense had Murray on fourth down but Xavier Biggers pushed the final yard for a first down. Less than a minute later Biggers was running the ball 14 yards for a touchdown to put Murray up 13-0. The extra point made it 14-0 with 3:46 still left to play in the second quarter.
Kramer gave Caldwell a 34-yard run on the return but all four downs came and went with Caldwell gaining no significant yardage, so Murray had the ball once again near the 33-yard line.
Caldwell caught a break with just over a minute to play in the second quarter when Isiah Joiner returned the punt and put another 10 yards with it. A personal foul on Murray paired with a horse collar call put Caldwell at the eight yard line. Logan Smiley ran the ball to the one yard line and Jack Stevens finished off the touchdown to close the gap 14-6 going into half time.
Caldwell deferred the ball to the second half. Smiley ran 10 yards to put Caldwell back at first down. Max Kramer received the next pass and was on his way to double digit yardage when a bad fumble call snatched the Tigers opening third quarter burst. A review of footage showed Kramer clearly down on a knee and that no fumble took place.
Murray used the possession to turn into a 20-6 ball game when Gage Sokolowski combined 25 yards with Rowdy Sokolowski’s 12-yard run for the third touchdown of the night.
Zavion Carman’s 30-yard catch and carry in the top of the 4th quarter put Murray just 15 yards from goal with just over nine minutes left in the game. Randy Sokolowokski finished the final six yards to put Murray up 26-6. After the extra point Murray led 27-6.
Kramer recovered a fumble with just under two minutes left to play, giving Caldwell back the ball. Jack Stevens found Smiley with a pass at the 45 yard line. Smiley made it to the three yard line before Murray defense put him down. Logan Chambliss put in the final three yards on the touchdown. After Vivrette’s kick, Caldwell now trailed 27-13. WIth less than a minute on the clock, it was too late.
Caldwell County’s 2021 football season comes to a close. The Tigers finished the season 7-4.
Murray will face Mayfield next Friday Night in round two.
