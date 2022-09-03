Jamus Carneyhan

Caldwell County’s Jamus Carneyhan breaks a tackle on Friday night in the Tigers’ 42-6 loss to Hopkinsville.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES/The Sun

Caldwell County Football is on a three-game cold streak after a 42-6 loss to Hopkinsville Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Princeton. Since the start of the season the Tigers have battled multiple injuries and have yet to have a full roster, healthy on the bench.

Daisjuan Mercer combined a total of 51 passing yards from quarterback Zach Moss to put Hopkinsville inside the 5 yard line less than a minute into the game. Devin Coleman finished up the touchdown with a five yard run to put Hopkinsville on the board first 6-0. Darrius Green ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

