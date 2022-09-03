Caldwell County Football is on a three-game cold streak after a 42-6 loss to Hopkinsville Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Princeton. Since the start of the season the Tigers have battled multiple injuries and have yet to have a full roster, healthy on the bench.
Daisjuan Mercer combined a total of 51 passing yards from quarterback Zach Moss to put Hopkinsville inside the 5 yard line less than a minute into the game. Devin Coleman finished up the touchdown with a five yard run to put Hopkinsville on the board first 6-0. Darrius Green ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Zavy Bumphus answered back with a 40-yard pass from Luke Parker. A collective Cadwell effort from Parker with a 13-yard run and Logan Chambliss with a 6-yard run earned the Tigers a first down. Jamus Carneyhan ran the final 19 yards for the lone Caldwell County touchdown. Sutton Ritchey sent the extra point a little wide, so the 8-6 score would stand.
Despite heroic efforts from Canyon Richardson, Landon Davis, and Cole Sherrill on the defensive line, Tru Matt put Hoptown on the board once again for the 14-6 lead.
The Caldwell offense struggled to get a run on the ball and Parker was covered up so fast the passes weren’t an option.
Hoptown made use of two more possessions by halftime. Mercer received a combined 50 yards on the next possession with the final nine scoring once again. A failed two-point conversion kept the score 20-6.
With three minutes left in the half, Hoptown had the ball again making another run for the end zone. Richardson deflected a ball meant for Green in the end zone to put Hoptown on a third down, but he eventually stacked up 23 yards in a series of runs for another touchdown making it 26-6. Moss’s extra point sent Caldwell to halftime down 27-6.
Caldwell deferred to the second half but wasn’t able to make much progress. Just two minutes later Moss threw a 74-yard pass to Mercer for a touchdown that made it 34-6 with the extra point.
Caldwell got within 26 yards of the goal after a 52-yard run from Jamus Carneyhan but Hoptown stifled the run forcing Caldwell to go for a field goal, but it was no good.
An 80-yard run from Coleman put Hoptown up 40-6. Mercer took a pass for the two-point conversion to make it 42-6.
Hoptown made a final run for the end zone in the last three minutes but a sac by Max Heaton kept the 42-6 score intact.
Caldwell will host Crittenden County Friday night while Hopkinsville will host Bowling Green.
