PRINCETON — Caldwell County saw two momentum changers in its season-opening game against Christian County, but it was the latter that made the difference, as the visiting Colonels bet the Tigers 24-3 Friday.
Christian County had a 17-3 lead in the third quarter and were marching the ball down the field in the first drive of the second half. On third-and-8 from the Tiger 11, Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles lofted a pass that was picked off by his counterpart, senior Jack Stevens, in the end zone for a touchback.
The Tigers moved the ball well, starting its drive with a 26-yard pass from Stevens to senior Logan Smiley, followed by Smiley runs of nine and 10 yards, bringing Caldwell County to the Colonel 35.
After being stopped twice, the Tiger offense got a first down after an eight-yard pass from Stevens to Smiley and, on fourth-and-2, Stevens called his own number for a three-yard gain and a first down at the Christian County 24.
On second-and-8, Stevens was hit for an eight-yard loss, then threw two incomplete passes, halting the Tiger drive at the Colonel 30.
Christian County went three-and-out, setting the Tigers up at their 49-yard line. A five-yard pass from Stevens to Smiley and a six-yard Stevens run brought Caldwell County inside Christian County territory.
After a one-yard run by Smiley, Stevens carried the ball 10 yards for another first down to the Colonel 28, and things were going the Tigers’ way early in the fourth quarter.
After a three-yard run by Smiley brought Caldwell County to the Colonel 25, Christian County picked off a Stevens pass to halt what shaped up to be a promising drive.
Christian County tarted the scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 7:47 left in the first quarter to give the Colonels a 7-0 lead.
Christian Count kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:20 left in the quarter to extend its lead to 10-0.
Caldwell County got on the scoreboard with a 23-yard field goal by senior Blake Vivrette with 9:43 left in the second quarter to trim the Colonel lead to 10-3.
The Tiger defense was able to hold the COlonels for much of the second quarter, but Christian County found the end zone on a 29-yard pass play with 2:45 left in the half to take a 17-3 lead into the locker room.
That’s where the score stood until the Colonels made a 72-yard drive following the interception and scored on a 10-yard pass play with 5:21 left in the game to cap the scoring at 24-3.
Caldwell County head coach Will Barnes said the game would make for a learning experience for his team.
“We were a little short-handed, but it is what it is,” he said. “We had enough to play, and we expected to play well. We did in spots and, obviously, didn’t in others.”
Barnes said Christian County’s fourth-quarter interception was crucial.
“At the end of the third, we were down 17-3, we had a good drive going there,” he said. “You’ve got to find a way to get those in the end zone. The way we’re playing offense now, our possessions are limited, so when you drive and have those long drives and don’t come away with any points, that’s a back-breaker.
Caldwell County will host Madisonville-North Hopkins (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Scoring
Christian Co.10 7 0 7 — 24
Caldwell Co.0 3 0 0 — 3
