Caldwell County sweeps through five-team wrestling tourney

CADIZ — Trigg County hosted the Trigg County Duals wrestling tournament Saturday featuring five schools from across Kentucky, and Caldwell County came out with the best record.
The Tigers (11-2) went 4-0 in the tournament, beating Bardstown 42-24, Hopkinsville 61-0, Warren Central 30-18 and host Trigg County 55-6.
Hopkinsville went 3-1 in the tournament, beating Trigg County 39-24, Bardstown 48-18 and Warren Central 52-12. Trigg County went 2-2, beating Bardstown 42-24 and Warren Central 30-18. Bardstown beat Warren Central 30-21.
Caldwell County’s top wrestlers were senior John Paredes and junior Ethan Newsom, who each went 4-0 without a forfeit win.
Junior Riley Johnson and eighth-grader Logan Brown each went 3-0 on the mat with one forfeit win each, while junior Colin Walls, sophomore Cofy Walls and freshmen Timothy Nichols and Cole Sherrill each went 2-0 on the mat and had two forfeit wins each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.