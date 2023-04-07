After nine innings, the Caldwell County Tigers secured the 8-7 victory over the Hickman County Falcons at Edward Jones Field on Thursday night during the McCracken County spring break tournament. Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington walked it off for the Tigers with an RBI double on a 1-2 count to seal the victory.
Cody Pruitt earned the win for Caldwell County. The junior hurler threw over two innings on the mound, holding the Falcons to zero runs on three hits. Pruitt did not walk a single batter faced.
Hickman County plated the first run of the game as Tyler Hoff grounded into a fielder’s choice allowing Walker McClanahan to score. However, Caldwell County ended the Falcon thread as Coleson Naranjo struck out to end the visiting half of the first inning.
The Tigers answered in the bottom of the first inning with Brady Holeman grounding into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Hunter Newsom to score, tying it 1-1. But, unfortunately, Caldwell County could not add on before the inning ended.
The score remained tied at 1-1 until the top of the third when Hickman County plated two runs with help from Eli Prince’s line drive to right field. An error by Caldwell County on the play allowed Gabe Dowdy and McClahananm, to give Hickman County a 3-1 lead.
Caldwell County plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying it at 3-3 with an RBI double by Luke Parker and a flyout by Pruitt, which allowed Holeman and Jamus Carneyhan to score.
Things looked up for the Falcons in the top of the sixth inning when the team added four runs to the score, taking a 7-3 lead with RBI singles by Trey Boaz and Dowdy. On the bases, Dowdy advanced to third base but was tagged out at home as McClanahan grounded into a double play.
The Tigers kicked off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple by Wells before Parker took first base after being hit by a pitch. Then, Wells scored by stealing home to make it 4-7. Two more runs came across the board for Caldwell County before the Falcons escaped the inning with a one-run lead heading into the seventh.
Despite a lead-off single by Eli Prince, Hickman County could not increase their lead with back-to-back flyouts by Hoff, Naranjo, and Cameron Sublett to end the inning.
With one out and one on, Wells singled on a line drive allowing Carneyhan to score and tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh. Despite a single by Parker, the inning ended to send the game into extra innings.
Although both teams continued to fight until the end, Caldwell County took home the victory in the bottom of the ninth. Holeman led off with a single to short, and his courtesy runner Deason Morris advanced to second on a wild pitch by Hickman County.
The Falcons intentionally walked Wells and Parker to load the bases with one out. However, it did not end in favor of Hickman County as Whittington doubled on a fly ball to center, allowing Carneyhan to score the winning run and end the game.
McClanahan worked eight innings for Hickman County. The right handed hurler allowed 13 hits, seven runs (earned), and two walks while striking out six.
Boaz took the loss for the Falcons, throwing less than an inning on the mound. The sophomore allowed three hits, one run (earned), and walked two in his relief appearance.
CALDWELL COUNTY 8, HICKMAN COUNTY 7
HCHS 1 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 7-8-0
CCHS 1 0 0 2 0 3 1 0 1 — 8-16-3
WP: C. Pruitt; LP: T. Boaz
2B: CCHS — H. Newsom, L. Parker, C. Whittington
TB: CCHS — H. Newsom 5, A. Wells 5, L. Parker 3, C. Whittington 2, J. Carneyhan 2, B. Holeman 2, C. Slone 1, C. Whittington 1; HCHS — G. Dowdy 2, T. Boaz 2, E. Prince 2, C. Naranjo 1, W. McClanahan 1
SB: CCHS — A. Wells, L. Parker, J. Carneyhan; HCHS — C. Naranjo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.