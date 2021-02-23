PRINCETON — The Caldwell County High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams had their annual postseason banquets Sunday at the CCHS cafeteria.
The Lady Tigers went 6-6-1 overall, winning the 2020 regular-season title with a 2-1 shootout win over Madisonville-North Hopkins and a 3-0 win over Hopkins Co. Central.
CCHS was the runner-up in the District 7 Tournament and took a 3-0 loss to Henderson County in the first round of the Second Region Tournament.
Seniors Kelsie Adams and Kaylee McEnaney signed letters of intent to play college soccer next year at Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg.
Adams was named all-state honorable mention this season, while Adams, McEnaney and Karsyn Parker were named to the All-Second Region Team.
Lady Tigers named to the All-District 7 Team were Adams, Kendall Boyd, Morgan McDaniels, Kaylee McEnaney, Karsyn Parker, Avery Ritchie and Hannah Young.
Lady Tigers named to the District 7 All-Academic Team were Adams, Boyd, McDaniels, McEnaney, Parker, Ritchie, Young, Abbey Hagan, Madison Smith, Jade Dillow, Rachel McClung, Michaelyn Sample and Laken White.
Head coach Rhett Miller presented the awards to team members.
“I appreciate all of the parents for what you’ve been doing for these young ladies and how supportive you’ve been,” he told the parents at the banquet.
“…It was an interesting season. I think we will all look back on this year and go, ‘Wow. We made it through that.’ I just appreciate all that (the parents) do.”
Those receiving awards at the Lady Tigers’ 2020 postseason banquet were:
• Most Valuable Player: Karsyn Parker
• Rookie of the Year: Keegan Miller
• Coach’s Award; Kelsie Adams
• Best Offense: Kaylee McEnaney
• Best Defense: Kelsie Adams
• 110%: Hannah Young
• Most Improved: Nadya Hutchinson
Junior varsity awards included:
• Most Valuable Player: Rachel McClung
• Best Offense: Keegan Miller
• Best Defense: Marissa Smith
Miller, Madison Smith and Nevaeh Stoltenburg each received plaques for scoring their first goals, and each of the seven seniors — Adams, McEnaney, Parker, Young, Abbey Hagan, Morgan McDaniels and Madison Smith — received plaques for their contributions.
A video was shown at the end of the banquet showing the seniors when they were younger playing soccer, some playing in the under-4 league.
The boys’ team went 3-4-3 overall and placed second in the District 7 regular-season standings, beating Hopkins Co. Central 2-1 early in the season.
The Tigers had no seniors on the roster and return juniors Blake Vivrette and Ethan Weatherspoon.
Tigers named to the All-District 7 Team were Vivrette, Weatherspoon, Haiden Ball, Christian Jones and Corbin Nichols.
Tigers named to the District 7 All-Academic Team were Vivrette, Weatherspoon, Weston Graham, Blake Lancaster, Tyler Linton and Grayden Miller.
Head coach Tanner Reed presented the awards to his players.
“We had a very interesting year,” he said. “We saw a lot of ups, we saw a lot of downs. A lot of things bounced our way in one game, and then, in another game, it seemed like nothing bounced our way.
“The growth between last season and this season was exponential, so my expectations for next year are much, much higher.”
Those receiving awards at the Tigers’ 2020 postseason banquet were:
• Rookie of the Year: Corbin Nichols
• Hustle Award: Weston Graham
• Defensive Points: Timothy Nichols
• Defensive Most Valuable Player: Christian Jones
• Offensive Most Valuable Player: Blake Vivrette
• Most Improved: Blake Bard
• Coaches’ Award: Haiden Ball
• Most Valuable Player: Corbin Nichols
