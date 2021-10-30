Despite the rain, the Caldwell County Tigers finished off the regular season with a 43-6 win over rival Trigg County Wildcats, Friday night at Perdue Stadium keeping a 9-year winning streak alive. The last time the Tigers lost to the Wildcats was in 2012 when the game was called with 5:42 remaining due to weather conditions with the Wildcats up 38-37.
Jack Stevens and Logan Smiley combined 56 yards total with Stevens running the final yard to score the first touchdown for Caldwell. After the extra point from Blake Vivrette, the Tigers led 7-0 with 4:28 left on the clock in the first quarter.
Trigg County ran the ball just four yards before Camden Wooford claimed an interception to give Caldwell back the ball. Max Kramer’s pass and 30-yard carry to the end zone gave the Tigers a 13 point cushion just shy of a minute later. Vivrette put it between the posts to make it 14-0.
Trigg County only scored on one possession of the night. In the top of the second quarter Dillion Skinner had two runs that totaled 20 yards to put the Wildcats within three of the goal. Jacob Wease ran the last three up the middle putting Trigg on the board 14-6. A failed 2-point conversion gave the Tigers back the ball.
Luke Parker netted 49 yards in two downs to put Caldwell just 13 away from a double digit lead. Smiley ran the last 13 yards for the 20-6 advantage. Viverette’s kick was the icing on the cake, 21-6. Just 21 seconds before halftime, Smiley ran home a 6-yard pass; his third touchdown of the night to put the Tigers up 27-6 going into half time. Vivrette was 3-3 on the extra point making it a 28-6 ball game.
Things were stalled for the Tigers until the bottom of the fourth quarter, when Smiley broke through the line to run in a 59-yard touchdown putting the Tigers just one point shy of a running clock. After Vivrette kicked his fourth extra point of the night, Caldwell led 35-6.
It took the Caldwell defense less than two minutes to force the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs. Max Kramer netted 15 yards on a pass from Stevens putting the Tigers 30 yards out from the goal with 2:48 still left in the game. Smiley found a path through Wildcat defense one more time to add to the Tigers substantial 41-6 lead.
Caldwell finished the night off, 43-6, with a last minute unexpected 2-point conversion when Vivrette made a quick decision to run the ball in after a bad snap on the water logged ball.
Playoffs begin next week, with seeding still unavailable until points are calculated after tonight’s games since Caldwell, Murray and Mayfield are all in a 3-way tie. The Tigers finish the regular season 7-3. Trigg County slips to 5-5 in the regular season
Trigg County will play Paducah Tilghman next Friday in the 3A division at Paducah Tilghman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.