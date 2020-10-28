Caldwell County advances to Second Region championship

HOPKINSVILLE — The Caldwell County volleyball team dispatched Crittenden County in straight sets in the Second Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Christian County, winning 25-11, 25-9, 25-15.
The Lady Tigers (18-5) will face the winner of the late semifinal match, played Tuesday between Madisonville-North Hopkins and Webster County.
The championship match will be played at 6 p.m. today at Christian County.
The win is the seventh straight for Caldwell County, a stretch that includes four shutouts.
Earlier in the day, the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association named Caldwell senior outside hitter Olivia Mitchell as the Second Region Payer of the Year and Lady Tiger head coach Daniel Cortner as the Second Region Coach of the Year. The honor is the third for Cortner.
In the first set, Crittenden County (12-11) opened with a 2-1 lead before the Lady Tigers roared back with nine straight points behind the serving of senior middle blocker Abby Griggs to take a 10-2 lead. Caldwell outscored the Lady Rockets 15-8 from that point to win the set. Caldwell County just cruised through the second set, but Crittenden County put up a harder game in the third set. The Lady Rockets pushed out to a 12-9 lead when Cortner called a timeout and made adjustments. Caldwell County went on a 12-2 run from that point, scoring seven of its points behind Griggs’ solid serving. Mitchell led the offense with a match-high 39 kills, giving her a total of 409 for the season, while Griggs added nine. Griggs had a match-high five aces and a co-team-high nine digs in the match.
Senior libero Riley Thomas also had nine digs, while senior setter Kendyll Prowell and junior outside hitter Mary Tays each had five. Prowell handed out a match-high 39 assist and had two aces, while Tays and junior defensive specialist Adison Sullenger each had two aces.
“When I called the timeout in the third set at 12-9, we had quit really going after the extra ball and really hustling on defense the way that we’re built to do,” Cortner said. “I called that just to tell them, ‘We’ve still got a whole set to play here.’
“So, it really got them refocused. Abby came back and really cranked up the intensity on that serve her last time through and got us a four- or five-point lead.”
Cortner said that coaches often worry about a third-set letdown in a match.
“What we’ve started saying is we have to beat teams three times in three different ways (in a match),” he said. “There’s enough teams around here that know what we’re going to do. They’re going to come over here and make timeout adjustments and mid-set adjustments to where we have to keep evolving as the game goes.
“What you try to do with that is you try to get faster and higher risks so your reward for that third set is higher.”
Caldwell County is 3-0 against district rival Madisonville-North Hopkins this season, winning all of those meetings in straight sets. The Lady Tigers have not played Webster County this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.