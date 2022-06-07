LEXINGTON — The final day of track and field state championships has come to a close. Local schools Marshall County, Graves County and McCracken County were the last of the First Region schools to compete in their championship events in the Class 3A tournament on Saturday, June 4 in Lexington.
It was a successful day for all athletes to just be able to compete in a state championship, but for a few Marshall County athletes, the success went a little further.
Marshall County brought home four state title, two as relay teams, while the other two were earned as an individual. Their boys 4x400 and 4x800 teams each earned the top spot with times of 3:19.65 and 7:58.45, while Cade Flatt was crowned individual state champion in the 400-meter dash (47.66) and 800-meter run (1:52.93). The senior cappedoff his senior career earning all four of the crowns as he was the anchor in both of the relay events as well.
“The adrenaline, getting the fans going, the team support all day, it’s been crazy,” Flatt said after winning his third event of the day.
He emphasized the importance he took throughout the day of making sure not to overdo it in any specific event, but to pace himself throughout the day to success in all of his events and he did just that.
“The job’s not done yet, I’ve got one more event, I need to stay locked in and stay focused,” He said. “We are 3-for-3 but not 4-for-4 yet.”
Of course he would go on to finish 4-for-4 in all of his events and help the Marshall County boys team score of 65.50 and place third as a team amongst the 44 schools competing.
Marshall County and McCracken County sent a talented group of both boys and girls to Lexington after qualifying for the event in the region event, while Graves County had just one participant. Emma Hancock was the lone Lady Eagle to compete on the biggest stage of the season and came home with a third place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-0.
Marshall County BoysPreston Lamb joined Flatt in the 400-meter where he finished 14th with a time of 51.70. Will Davis was right on the tail of his relay teammate in the 800-meter run, taking home the runner-up title with a time of 1:54.58. Kian Court placed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.01, and Cole Mills placed seventh in the high jump with a height of 6-0.
Alexander Holman competed in the triple jump where he placed 16th with a distance of 39-10 and Ben Fiser claimed a pair of runner-up titles in both the shot put and discus with distances of 53-9.75 and 165-11 respectively.
Marshall County GirlsLeah Vincek was the lone Lady Marshal to compete in any track event, the remaining Marshall County girls competed in field events. Vincek placed 22nd in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.30.
Presleigh Jennings placed 16th in the high jump and 22nd in the triple jump with distances of 4-8 and 28-7 respectively. Rylee Thompson also competed in the triple jump, placing 22nd with a distance of 31-3.25.
Laney Evans took ninth place in the pole vault with a height of 9-6, Chaney Fulton took 14th place in the discus (99-11) and Georgia Hall placed 16th also in the discus, throwing 97-5. Phoebe Ramsey and Bailey Allred both threw shot put, placing 13th and 18th respectively with distances of 32-10.25 and 31-6.5.
McCracken ounty BoysJames Barragan ran in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, placing third in the 200 with a time of 21.19 and ninth in the 100, running an 11.02. He also competed in the long jump, where he took 12th with a jump of 19-11.75. The 4x400 relay team took sixth with a time of 3:29.33 and the 4x800 team placed 8:25.61.
Caleb Joyce and Colin Tolar both flew high in the pole vault, placing second and fifth respectively. Joyce earned the runner-up title with a height of 15-0, while Tolar launched himself 13-0. LeAndre Bolen Jr. was the solo Mustang to compete in throwing events.
He placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 156-0 and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 50-6.25.
The Mustang boys team placed eighth overall in team competition, the highest of any former McCracken County track and field team.
McCracken County GirlsLezharia Bolen ran in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes where she placed eighth in the first race with a time of 25.99 and 16th in the latter with a time of 1:01.20.
Claire Johnson placed seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.96 and Sophie Williams placed 10th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.34.
Williams also competed in the long jump where she placed sixth with a distance of 16-7.25. The McCracken County girls also had a relay team which ran in the 4X400-meter relay which placed 20th in a time of 4:23.40.
