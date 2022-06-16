The Graves County Eagles baseball program will be led by Josh Byrd this upcoming season. The Eagles Athletic Department announced that Byrd would be taking over the position as head coach on Tuesday afternoon via social media.
“I’m excited to build off the solid foundation that Graves already has. We have a great core group coming back,” Byrd said. “ I feel blessed to have learned from really good coaches (Zach Hobbs and Geno Miller), who ran successful programs. I’m ready to take things I’ve learned from them and apply my twist and hopefully build a winning culture at Graves County.”
Baseball is no stranger for Byrd, who played the game for Lone Oak High School, graduating in 2009, then at Mid-Continent University. Fresh out of college, Byrd became an assistant coach at McCracken County and then Paducah Tilghman before returning to the Mustang dugout. Byrd gives the game and programs a new, but traditional outlook from middle school to high school baseball.
“The program has a lot of potentials and had a lot of success this past year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to building off that, and I think our goal is to win the district every year.
Of course, the ultimate goal is to compete and go to a state tournament, which I think that’s very doable.’
During the 2022 junior varsity Mustang season, Byrd coached his team to a 25-2-1 record along with McCracken County assistant coach Justin Hayden.
While with the Mustangs, Byrd has been a part of the coaching staff for multiple district and regional titles, along with trips to the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament in Lexington.
“I saw the potential in the program, and there’s a lot of pieces to build off of,” Byrd said. “Talking with people around the program, there is a lot of excitement. I want to be a part of that, just the potential to compete year in and year out.”
Along with coaching, Byrd works in special education.
He began his teaching career at Morgan Elementary before heading to McCracken County High School to teach special education at the high school level.
Outside of baseball, Byrd spends time with his wife Hailey and soon-to-be three-year-old daughter Lovie.
In addition, Byrd works with New Pathways for Children where he assists in providing care and a safe space for children in the community.
The Graves County Eagles finished with a 17-15 record, 9-8 in regional play, and 3-3 in district play.
The Eagles lost to Mayfield in the Third District Championship game.
The team clipped Carlisle County in the regional tournament before falling to Marshall County in the regional semifinals.
The team will return an abundance of youthful talent and two seniors for the 2022-23 school year and spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.