There was a point in time in which Nathan Bynum wasn’t even going to play college baseball.
Coming out of the Class of 2017 at McCracken County, he’d already booked passage to the University of Louisville — going so far as to arrange his living situation, his class schedule, his orientation date...even his major (teaching, thanks to two former mentors in Elizabeth Mangino and Sarah Goode).
Flash forward to now, and Bynum is working every other day as a teller at FNB Bank, saving money for when he moves to Cleveland, Tennessee this fall — just 30 minutes outside of his new home at Lee University baseball in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
For the past three seasons, he’s been sincerely grinding at the junior college level for Rend Lake Community College in Ina, Illinois.
And instead of passing up the dream of baseball, and what the game actually means to him, he’s embraced it fully...despite it not being the easiest, most comfortable, path.
“It’s been a long road,” Bynum said.
A long road, indeed.
Bynum says he began to have second thoughts about pursuing college baseball at the onset of his 2017 senior season. By then, a lot of his friends were committing to Division I, Division II, Division III and junior college baseball programs, and the Mustangs starting outfielder believed he was as good as those around him.
Teams, however, weren’t banging on the door for his services, and his insistence on heading to U of L certainly helped make his supposed path clear.
But on March 16, 2017 at Christian County, the Mustangs opened the season as 1-0 winners against the Colonels. Bynum had the lone RBI in the victory — in what wound up being the beginning of a 34-6 campaign under Geno Miller and a stunning run to the KHSAA state semifinals.
There, in Hopkinsville, Bynum knew.
“I kind of realized how much I loved baseball,” he remembers. “And how much I was going to miss it.”
Two things happened soon after: a conversation with Miller, and a conversation with Rend Lake coach Tyler O’Daniel — who had plenty of interest in Mustangs talented ace, Caleb Reinhardt.
“Geno talked to me and said he ‘didn’t want me to regret anything,’ ” Bynum added. “He didn’t want me to look back on a decision.
“So, the day Caleb Reinhardt signed with Rend Lake, I introduced myself to ‘TO,’ and that weekend he called me and got me up on a visit. They didn’t have any money to offer me, so they offered me a walk-on spot. And that was my only offer coming out of senior year, so I took it.”
Bynum didn’t have to wait long for his first special phone call.
After a strong 2017 fall semester at Rend Lake, “TO” rang him during Christmas to inform him he was about to be put on scholarship with the team.
When he got back to campus, his coach had even better news for him.
“He called me into his office and told me I was their guy in right field for the year,” Bynum said. “That I had the starting spot.”
Less than 24 hours later, though, his season was finished before it ever even started.
He was doing “stand-ins” — focusing on swing mechanics, timing, and just seeing pitches at an indoor cage without a bat — when he inexplicably broke his foot during the workout.
“That was pretty tough,” he said. “And junior college baseball is tough, because if you get hurt — no matter how much coach likes you — it’s on to the next guy, and there’s no looking back. Whenever I got hurt, I was out from January to about mid-April (of 2018) to where I couldn’t do anything.
“By mid-April, I was able to start swinging and running again.”
Most guys use the summer to play in a league somewhere, just to keep everything well-oiled.
Bynum, instead, spent that 2018 offseason sweating through a comeback, and by mid-fall — after an 8-for-9 batting display at a Grand Park Indianapolis showcase — he was back in right field for Rend Lake.
In 2019, he’d bat .330 with a .397 on-base percentage, 15 doubles, three triples, one homer, 32 RBIs and 47 runs scored — falling just one vote off of the all-conference team. The Warriors, meanwhile, would finish above .500 and as the Region XXIV champs over John A. Logan for the first time in 11 years — with Reinhardt taking tournament MVP honors.
Bynum stayed warm that 2019 summer by playing for the Ohio Valley League’s Fulton Railroaders — managing a .321 on-base percentage — before exploding this past sophomore spring: a .413 batting average, a .509 on-base percentage, six doubles and 14 runs scored for the 7-7 Warriors.
And then, coronavirus canceled it.
“I think the one thing that really hurt is that once the season got cut off (in March), that’s when we were really starting to come together as a team,” he said. “Of course I was upset, because I was having a pretty good year and I started off pretty hot. But I thought we were going to get hotter from there.
“I’m glad that I’ve got my teammates. All of them are going to be brothers to me forever. I’ll always have them, even though we won’t ever get to play together again. I’ll always have those memories.”
Despite the new NCAA rule allowing players to return for next season due to missed time, Bynum says he’s exhausted his options at Rend Lake because he’s maxed out his credits there — especially after missing the 2017 season due to injury.
So he chose Lee — the “SEC of Division II baseball,” he says — over Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro, in what ended up being two strong options for his next step.
“I was still getting passed up in recruiting, though, because of my size,” Bynum said. “I think a lot of people thought my freshman year was a fluke.”
Fluke or not, Bynum’s 60 games at Rend Lake were enough justification for him to keep playing the game of baseball.
And that’s all that matters to him.
“One thing I can thank junior college for is just the grit and drive that not many straight-out-of-high school kids will have,” he said. “I’m thankful for that, and thankful for ‘TO’ and all the other coaches at Rend Lake for pushing me like that.”
