JaCobi Wood

Murray State sophomore JaCobi Wood (24) plays defense on the perimeter in the Racers 71-69 loss to UMass in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday afternoon. Wood put up 24 points in the contest and went 11-of-12 from the charity stripe.

 BY DAVE WINDER/MSU Athletics

The Murray State Racers lost a heart-breaker Friday 71-69 on a buzzer shot to the UMass Minutemen in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Racers (2-2) were in control after JaCobi Wood made a pair of free throws for a 69-68 Murray State lead with 7-seconds remaining. UMass worked the ball down the floor where Noah Fernandes hit a fall-away corner three to give the Minutemen (3-1) the victory.

