The Murray State Racers lost a heart-breaker Friday 71-69 on a buzzer shot to the UMass Minutemen in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
The Racers (2-2) were in control after JaCobi Wood made a pair of free throws for a 69-68 Murray State lead with 7-seconds remaining. UMass worked the ball down the floor where Noah Fernandes hit a fall-away corner three to give the Minutemen (3-1) the victory.
After beating Texas A&M in the first game Thursday, the loss to UMass puts the Racers into the third place game at the MBI on Sunday in a 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time tip against either Tulsa or Charlotte who were set to play the second semifinal game Friday night.
JaCobi Wood led the Racers with another career-high of 24 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Wood set his career-high in the Texas A&M game with 23 points. Jamari Smith added 14 points to the Racer offense, while Rob Perry scored 11 points. Kenny White, Jr., led the way with seven rebounds with Perry adding seven assists.
This was the first meeting between the Racers and Minutemen in their long-running programs.
Through four games this season, the Racers are shooting 47% (108-228) from the field, 37% (31-83) from the 3-point line and 71% from the free throw line (68-96).
The Racers have four players scoring in double-figures: Smith (16.7ppg), Wood 15.5, Perry 13.8 and Burns 10.8.
Murray State will finish their Myrtle Beach Invitational journey on Sunday morning in the third place game at 9:30 a.m. CST against Tulsa (2-1). The Hurricane fell to Charlotte 68-65 on Friday night.
