On Tuesday, Paxton Park Golf Course held the 49th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, with local high school standouts succeeding on the course.
Paducah Tilghman’s Jack Butts claimed the overall tournament victory. The Blue Tornado senior shot a 1 over par 72 to win the tournament and the 16-year-old to May 2022 High School graduates division.
Preston Summers from Golconda shot a 77 to receive the runner-up title in the division behind Butts.
McCracken County’s Dallas Vinson took first place for the Boys 14-15 division, shooting 81. Paducah Tilghman’s Whitson McNeill claimed runner-up in the division, shooting 84.
Brently Gregory won the Boys 12-13 division, shooting 93. Jack Stewart shot 113 for the runner-up title in his respective division.
Anna McCall Moore won the Girls 12-13 division, shooting 42.
Cooper Webb claimed the Boys 10-11 division, shooting 56. Liam Stewart was the runner-up in the division, shooting 58.
