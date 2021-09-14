This past weekend was a busy one for local high school athletics. From soccer to volleyball, nearly every fall sport had a game, including the 1st Region All “A” Classic for Ballard Memorials volleyball team, the 2A Sectionals for Paducah Tilghman volleyball as well as their boys and girls soccer teams.
Volleyball
Ballard Memorial played a staggering five matches on Saturday, Sept. 11, totaling 10 sets and winning all 10. Dominating performances from the Lady Bombers held their opponents to under 20 points in all sets except the last against Christian Fellowship. That set ended 26-24 in favor of Ballard after the first set was settled 25-13. The 10 victorious sets resulted in the Lady Bombers clenching the 1st Region All “A” Classic Championship.
It was also a successful weekend for the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado volleyball team. They competed in the 2A section 1 tournament where they started off playing Webster County followed by Hopkins County Central. Both games were a sweep for Tilghman in major ways. After a close 25-22 first set against the Lady Trojans, they closed out the remaining two sets, keeping their opponent to just 12 points. They kept their momentum against Hopkins Central only letting the Lady Storm score 31 points through the three set match. The two wins earned them the 2A Section 1 Championship title.
Tilghman Soccer
Both soccer teams for Paducah Tilghman also competed in their respective 2A Section 1 tournaments. The Blue Tornado faced off against Webster County in an attempt to move their way up the tournament bracket. Unfortunately for Tilghman, the Trojans shut out the Blue Tornado in a 4-0 decision. The girls soccer team suffered a similar fate 4-0 fate but to Calloway County to end the Lady Tornado’s chance to advance in the tournament.
McCracken Soccer
McCracken County hosted Owensboro’s boys soccer team on Saturday. Junior midfielder Josh Kuntz led the way for the Mustangs, scoring both goals in the 2-1 win over the Red Devils. Goalkeeper Grayson Parish had seven saves on the night and Nehemiah Ivey assisted in one of the two goals.
2A Section 1
Calloway County took home the Kentucky 2A Section 1 honors in both boys and girls soccer. A 7-0 win over Webster County sealed the deal for the Lakers after another 4-0 shutout against Hopkins County Central. The Lady Lakers also had three straight shutout games, the last being the before mentioned championship game against the Lady Tornado.
Local College Football
Murray state faced off against top-10 nationally ranked Cincinnati for week two of college football. The Racers started off the season with a 35-0 win over Mississippi Valley but fell 42-7 against the Bearcats. Quarterback Preston Rice brought the ball home on a 1-yard run for the first score of the game for Murray state and tight end Noah Davis scored first for Cincinnati. From there, the Bearcats doubled their score each quarter and put the game away.
The University of Kentucky is now 2-0 this season with a 35-28 win over the University of Missouri. UK dominated in the run game with 340 yards rushing and a total of 519 total yards of offense. Running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. led the way with four touchdowns, three rushing and one from the air. Quarterback Will Levis also got in on the scoring action with a 3-yard run of his own to put the Wildcats up 20-7 in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.