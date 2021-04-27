DRAFFENVILLE — With sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus in the pitching circle, the visiting St. Mary Lady Vikings took home a 14-0 win over Christian Fellowship School’s Lady Eagles at Mike Miller Park on Monday night.
The right-handed pitcher went all five innings and struck 10 out of 17 batters faced in her solid appearance.
“We’ve been working hard as a team,” Burrus said. “I think as a team, we came together for this game to win. We’ve been putting in a lot of work with practicing and staying focused on what we’re supposed to do. We’re just putting in the work.”
Burrus kicked off St. Mary’s scoring, driving in Trinity Higgins on a double to center field. Scoring continued when Burrus scored on a passed ball, making it 2-0 in the top of the first.
“I want to tip my hat off to Kaitlynn Burrus. I’ve been following along all year long in the paper and she’s pitching outstanding,” CFS head coach Trevor Jackson said. “We’ve competed against her for a number of years in travel ball and she gets better and better every year. You have to give credit where credit is due.”
St. Mary continued to shine offensively at the plate into late innings.
In the top of the fourth, Higgins and Burrus hit back-to-back RBI triples. The triples pushed the game to 6-0 before the Lady Eagles collected their first out in the inning. Before the final out of the fourth inning, St. Mary tallied five runs.
Higgins, Burrus and Anistyn Thomas sealed the fate of the Lady Eagles in the top of the fifth. Thomas drove in three with a triple to center field, making it 13-0. Thomas went on to score the final run of the night when Nayelli McDowell grounded out to second base.
Burrus finished her night by going 4-for-4 at the plate with two singles, one double, one triple, three RBIs and four runs scored. McKenna Brownfield went 3-for-3 with one RBI.
Higgins (3 runs, 2 hits, 3 RBIs, Thomas (2 runs, 2 hits, 3 RBIs) and Kate Lurtz (1 run, 3 hits) played a key role in the win.
Jayden Jackson got the pitching start for the Lady Eagles. The sophomore went five innings, allowing 14 runs on 16 hits. Jackson struck out one and faced 35 batters.
“Six of our nine starters have never played softball before and playing against a pitcher of Kaitlynn’s caliber with her speed,” Jackson said. “We were behind all day long, but second time around we were at least fouling some pitches off.”
Burrus kept the base paths cleared for the Lady Vikings until the bottom of the fifth when Elli LeClaire reached first base.
“We didn’t have any errors and we’ve been averaging about six a game on simple plays,” Jackson said. “And we made those simple plays today.”
