Murray State juniors Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley were named to the 2020-21 All-Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Team on Friday morning, in a vote from coaches and sports information directors from across the league.
The two former Murray Lady Tigers are the first Racer duo since the 2011-12 season to accomplish the feat, as former stars Mariah Robinson and Jessica Winfrey were the last MSU couplet in OVC/MSU history to grab the nods.
Shoehorned into an expansive and needed role, Burpo delivered late in the 2019-20 season — notching double-digit scoring efforts in 11 of 18 conference games, and in nine of the final 11 regular-season contests. She finished second on the team in scoring and rebounding (10.4/7.9), and led the team in field-goal percentage (.420) with six double-doubles. She was the only Racer to snag double-doubles using two different combinations, points/rebounds and points/assists.
A late injury shortened Turley’s full impact on the 2019-20 season, but her presence was duly noted. She led MSU in scoring (16.6 ppg, fourth in the OVC) and added 4.4 assists per game. The 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year didn’t disappoint at the charity stripe, either, leading the league in free-throw percentage (123-of-141; 87.2%), and her first double-double of her career (15 points, 10 assists) came against league-foe Tennessee State.
Waldrop on board, tooAnother former Murray Lady Tiger and Turley/Burpo teammate, UT Martin senior forward Maddie Waldrop, was also named to the All-OVC Preseason Team on Friday, after putting together a gutty 2019-20 junior year.
Tossing aside the frustrations and pain of a significant back injury, Waldrop posted a utilitarian 12.7 points (eighth in the OVC) and 7.8 rebounds per game (fourth in the OVC) for the Lady Skyhawks last season.
She was among the league’s best in defensive rebounds (5.9/game, fourth) and field-goal percentage (.486, fifth), and in 28 starts averaged 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.0 minutes/game.
2020-21 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Team
Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri
Maddie Waldrop, UT Martin
Karle Pace, Eastern Illinois
Macey Turley, Murray State
Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Alexis Burpo, Murray State
Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
Jamilyn Kinney, Belmont
Taylor Hawks, Jacksonville State
Preseason Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
2020-21 OVC Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
1. UT Martin (22) — 242
2. Belmont — 210
3. Southeast Missouri (2) — 206
4. Tennessee Tech — 172
5. Eastern Illinois — 157
6. Jacksonville State — 129
7. Morehead State — 119
8. Murray State — 106
9. Austin Peay — 104
10. Eastern Kentucky — 73
11. SIUE — 36
12. Tennessee State — 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.