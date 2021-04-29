MURRAY — Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announced the signing of DJ Burns for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
Burns, a 6-foot-7 forward out of New Orleans, joins the Racers from Southern University and will have three seasons to play at Murray State.
“We are thrilled to welcome DJ Burns to Murray State,” McMahon said. “DJ is a productive forward who plays with great energy and toughness. He had a very efficient freshman season on the offensive end of the court, and I love his ability and effort to rebound the basketball. We look forward to adding DJ to our frontcourt this summer.”
In his 2019-20 freshman season, Burns saw action in 32 games, averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in just over 18 minutes a night. He was seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 1.8 offensive rebounds per game. His big games included 14 points and seven rebounds at Nebraska and 16 points and nine rebounds at Wright State.
In the shortened season of 2020-21, Burns played only six games, averaging 9.3 points and five rebounds per game. His top game came at UAB, where he had 12 points and 11 rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting.
Burns played his prep basketball at Sophie B Wright High School and had a tremendous 2018-19 season in leading his team to a 35-4 record. Burns scored 18.4 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He was named the 2019 Nola.com Metro Player of the Year, First Team 3A-All State Selection and USA Today All-Louisiana First Team.
