As the new athletic director for Paducah Tilghman High School, Jay Burgett says he’s ready to build upon the winning tradition of the Blue Tornado. Burgett comes to Paducah with a plethora of both coaching and AD experience and with experienced mentors to lean on, he is excited to get started.

He joins the Blue Tornado as a former high school football player in Mayfield and continued his playing career at Murray State. He began his work in education at Ohio County, then moved to Hopkins County where he was an assistant football coach for six seasons and was head coach for six seasons. As head coach he led Madisonville-North Hopkins High School to the state 4A semifinals in 2019. He moved to Henderson County in 2021 to become associate athletic director and associate head football coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In