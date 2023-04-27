Jay Burgett

Former Mayfield Cardinal and Murray State Racer football player and current Henderson County Associate Athletic Director Jay Burgett will head up the Paducah Tilghman High School athletic programs as the new AD as well as the new assistant principal.

 Photo provided

Henderson County Associate Athletic Director Jay Burgett has been chosen as Athletics Director and Assistant Principal for Paducah Tilghman High School.

Burgett attended Mayfield High School and was a member of the 2002 Mayfield state championship football team. At Murray State University he played football and earned a degree in Health and Physical Education in 2008.

