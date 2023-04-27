Henderson County Associate Athletic Director Jay Burgett has been chosen as Athletics Director and Assistant Principal for Paducah Tilghman High School.
Burgett attended Mayfield High School and was a member of the 2002 Mayfield state championship football team. At Murray State University he played football and earned a degree in Health and Physical Education in 2008.
He began his work in education at Ohio County, then moved to Hopkins County where he was an assistant football coach for six seasons and was head coach for six seasons. As head coach he led Madisonville-North Hopkins High School to the state 4A semifinal in 2019. He moved to Henderson County in 2021 to become associate athletic director and associate head football coach.
“I am excited for Mr. Burgett to join our administrative team at PTHS,” said current Athletic Director Deatrik Kinney. “He is a native of this area and understands the rich tradition of academic excellence and pride at Paducah Tilghman. He brings experience and knowledge in athletics and academics and is a hard worker. I believe Mr. Burgett will fulfill the requirements of AD/assistant principal and go above and beyond the duties required of these positions. Welcome aboard, Mr. Burgett!”
“I would like to thank Dr. Shively, Mr. Kinney, Mrs. Stieg, and the entire Paducah Independent School District for the opportunity to serve as athletics director and assistant principal at Paducah Tilghman High School,” said Burgett. “The rich tradition of athletics, academics and arts is what excites me most about becoming a Tornado. I look forward to meeting everyone and building relationships through my new role at Tilghman. Go Big Blue!”
Burgett will replace current athletic director Deatrik Kinney, who was hired as principal of Paducah Tilghman. Burgett and Kinney will move to their new positions on July 1.
