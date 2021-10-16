Bug longevity: Later frosts mean you don’t give up on repellents

There was the time when we could celebrate the bug-out right about now.
I define the bug-out as the shift when most insects and arachnids that survive more than a single season retreat to winter shelter in vegetation, leaf litter or soil. Others that die at the end of the warm season mostly perish then, too.
For people who brave the woods and fields at the mercy of biting insects and blood-sucking arachnids, the bug-out brings blessed relief. Not all that long ago, we could anticipate it routinely by mid-October. Today, Oct. 16, would have been a comforting point on the calendar.
That was when we reasonably could expect the first frost. That first fleeting encounter with scattered freezing temperatures meant that the pestilence of ticks would go away. Even when a significant frost had not prevailed, time was ripe for it, and the ticks seemed to know. Experiences showed that the varmints largely vanished by that date as if by precaution to not get caught out by those possible frosty conditions.
Seemingly, as went the ticks, so went the chiggers. Ticks have always been the more serious health concern and clusters of larval lone star ticks (often called “deer ticks”) are the stuff of itchy nightmares. But chiggers are no lightweights when it comes to making misery. These can leave the body well welted with tormenting “bites,” and having these larval mites inactive is a godsend.
Then there is the airborne stuff, the mosquitoes, gnats and no-see-um pesterbugs. If they aren’t biting you, they at least want to fly circles in front of your eyes and drone in your ears, threatening to bite as they annoy.
When flying pesterbugs are suddenly absent, it is deceptively soothing. You wonder: What is this peace I’m experiencing?
These creepy crawler and aerial tormenters, however, are still on duty today and may be for some time yet. It is undeniable that there have been shifts in weather and temperature patterns, and one of those changes is now typically a later first frost. Consequently, the bug-out, too, is set back.
The difference in an early frost and one that comes weeks later is the kind of weather systems experienced in a region and what may only be a few degrees of temperature one way or the other. Nowadays, with the trend toward warmer autumn days, it would not be surprising to see no frost until well into November.
That delay may give bugs another three weeks, maybe more, to mess with your outdoors experiences. They aren’t going to rush off to hibernation or die unnecessarily when they can hang around and drink your blood or ingest your tissues.
There is no need to cancel any activities because of bug longevity, but one most certainly should not drop one’s guard. Do not make assumptions about ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes and those other villains being subdued by the change of seasons. Do not give up on repellents, not yet.
I was introduced to what became the gold standard of bug repellency well more than 40 years ago when I learned that wildlife biologists, technicians and even outdoors maintenance workers in the tick-rife Land Between the Lakes were using a special permethrin spray on their clothing to beat around in those bushes on a daily basis without getting eaten alive.
Since then, permethrin “tick repellents” have become standardized and commercially available at retail outlets unlike the near-secret weapon status of the stuff back about the late 1970s. These products, a compound of one half of one% permethrin, is actually an acaricide, designed as a contact killer for arachnids, the ticks, mites and spiders of the world.
Permethrin also dooms other bugs, the insects like mosquitoes, with ease. It will repel all of these pests, because if they don’t skedaddle quickly enough, it kills them. Either way, its use saves us.
Now, here is the deal with permethrin. It is not recommended for direct use on skin, but more pertinent, it doesn’t work like that. Permethrin is made to spray on your clothing.
Pick out your clothing that you are going to wear hunting or whatever. Spray all exterior clothing with enough of the compound to dampen it. Let it dry, and the stuff has minimal odor. Then wear it with confidence when you are going to be out in serious bug habitat.
Meanwhile, once your clothing is sprayed with permethrin, those same duds are protected for repeated wearings for a bare minimum of three weeks, and protection may last as much as a month and a half. What is more, the chemical bonds to the fabric, still protecting through three or so washings.
For exposed skin, use a conventional repellent. Official sources recommend repellents with DEET as the active ingredient, up to 30% concentration. That works but let me suggest a repellent based on picaridin. It repels like DEET mixes, but picaridin does not react with (read that as melt) some plastics like DEET can.
DEET occasionally creates a rash or skin irritation on some folks. In Dr. Seuss-like rhyme, it feels gross, it feels sticky, and it smells rather icky. It is effective repellent but so is more pleasant picaridin.
With warmer autumns, bugs won’t go away as soon. Until they do, wear your armor and don’t offer them any free meals.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
